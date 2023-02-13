Sorrow gives way to anger over Turkey’s earthquake response

DEVELOPMENT… The story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — When Zafer Mahmut Boncuk’s apartment building collapsed in Turkey’s devastating earthquake, he discovered his 75-year-old mother was still alive – but trapped under the wreckage.

For hours, Boncuk frantically searched for someone in the devastated ancient city of Antakya to help free her. He was able to talk to her, hold her hand and give her water. Despite her pleas, no one came and she died on Tuesday, the day after the earthquake.

Like many others in Turkey, his grief and disbelief has turned to rage at the feeling that there has been an unjust and ineffective response to the historic disaster that has killed tens of thousands of people there and in Syria.

Boncuk directed her anger at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, especially because she seemed so close to rescue, but no one came. His remains were finally removed on Sunday, nearly a week after the building collapsed. His father’s body is still in the rubble.

“What if it was your own mother, dear Recep Tayyip Erdogan? What happened to being a world leader? Where are you? Where?” he shouted.

“I gave him water to drink, I cleared his face of the rubble. I told her that I would save her. But I failed,” said Boncuk, 60. “The last time we spoke, I asked if I should help him drink some water. She said no, so I rubbed some water on her lips. Ten minutes later, she died.

He blamed “ignorance and lack of information and care – that’s why my mother died before my eyes”.

Many in Turkey are expressing the same frustration that rescue operations have been painfully slow since the February 6 earthquakes and precious time was lost during the narrow window to find people alive.

Others, particularly in the southern province of Hatay near the Syrian border, say Erdogan’s government has been slow to provide assistance to the hardest-hit region for what they suspect are reasons for both political and religious.

In the southeastern city of Adiyaman, Elif Busra Ozturk waited on Saturday outside the wreckage of a building where her uncle and aunt were trapped and believed dead, and where the bodies of two of her cousins had already been found.

“For three days I waited outside for help. Nobody came. There were so few rescue teams that they could only intervene where they were sure there were people alive,” she said.

At the same compound, Abdullah Tas, 66, said he slept in a car near the building where his son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren were buried. He said rescuers first arrived four days after the quake. The Associated Press could not independently verify his claim.

“What good is it to people under the rubble? ” He asked.

Onlookers stood behind police tape in Antakya on Saturday as bulldozers slammed into a high-rise luxury apartment building that had overturned on its side.

More than 1,000 residents were in the 12-story building when the quake struck, according to relatives monitoring recovery efforts. They said hundreds of people were still inside, but complained that efforts to free them had been slow and sketchy.

“It’s an atrocity, I don’t know what to say,” Bediha Kanmaz, 60, said. The bodies of her son and 7-month-old grandson had been removed from the building – still locked in an embrace – but her daughter-in-law was still inside.

“We open the body bags to see if they are ours, we check if they are our children. We even check those who are torn to pieces,” she said of herself and other grieving relatives.

Kanmaz also blamed the Turkish government for its slow response and accused the national rescue service of not doing enough to recover people alive.

She and others in Antakya expressed the belief that the presence of a large minority of Alevis – an Anatolian Islamic community that differs from Sunni and Shia Islam and Alawis in Syria – had made them a low priority for the government. Traditionally, few Alevis vote for Erdogan’s ruling party. There was no evidence, however, that the area was neglected for sectarian reasons.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that disaster relief efforts were continuing in the 10 affected provinces and dismissed allegations of no help from state institutions like the military, calling them “lies, false slander”. .

But he recognized shortcomings. Officials said rescue efforts in Hatay were initially complicated by the destruction of the local airport runway and poor road conditions.

Anger at the extent of the destruction, however, is not limited to individuals. Turkish authorities have detained or issued arrest warrants for dozens of people allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that collapsed, and the justice minister has pledged to punish those responsible.

Kanmaz blamed the negligence of the developer of the building where his family was killed.

“If I could put my hands around the contractor’s neck, I’d tear him to pieces,” she said.

The contractor, who oversaw the construction of the 250-unit building, was arrested at Istanbul airport on Friday before boarding a flight from the country, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported. On Saturday, he was officially arrested. His lawyer suggested the public was looking for a scapegoat.

In the multi-ethnic south of Turkey, other tensions are rising. Some have expressed frustration that Syrian refugees who fled to the region after their devastating civil war are straining the sparse welfare system and competing for resources with the Turkish people.

“There are a lot of poor people in Hatay, but they don’t offer us any social assistance; they give it to the Syrians. They give so much to Syrians,” Kanmaz said. “There are more Syrians than Turks here.”

There were signs on Saturday that tensions could boil over.

Two German aid groups and the Austrian armed forces have temporarily halted rescue work in the Hatay region, citing fears for the safety of their personnel. They resumed work after the Turkish military secured the area, the Austrian Defense Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

“There is a growing tension between different groups in Turkey,” Lieutenant Colonel Pierre Kugelweis of the Austrian Armed Forces told the APA news agency. “Shots were reportedly fired.”

German news agency dpa reported that Steven Berger, chief operating officer of the aid group ISAR Germany, said that “one can see that grief is slowly giving way to anger” in the affected Turkish regions.

For Kanmaz, it was a mixture of grief and anger.

“I am angry. Life is over,” she said. “We live for our children; what matters most to us are our children. We exist if they exist. is finished. Everything you see here is finished.

____

Emrah Gurel in Adiyaman, Turkey, Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow AP’s earthquake coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/earthquakes