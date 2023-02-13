My tell-all book won’t harm any Donald Trump lawsuit, says lawyer who left Manhattan DA investigation





The former head of the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump has dismissed criticism that details leaked in his tell-all new book would harm any lawsuit against the former president.

I think the criticism is unfounded, Mark Pomerantz told Chuck Todd on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” and predicted his book wouldn’t make sense for any lawsuit.

Pomerantz’s book, People vs. Donald Trump, describes his work investigating alleged Trump financial crimes as a special prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor, was hired by former DA Cy Vance Jr. to lead the investigation into Trump’s finances. The team succeeded in indicting the Trump Organization for fraud, but Pomerantz resigned a month into new Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s term when Bragg himself refused to greenlight a case against Trump.

Todd noted that numerous former prosecutors, including Andrew Weissmann, a member of Special Counsel Robert Muellers’ staff and MSNBC contributor, and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, have publicly stated that the revelations in Pomerantz’s book could hinder attempts to prosecute Trump and be weaponized. by Trump’s defense attorneys during a trial.

The challenges to arranging a jury trial stem from the ocean of ink spilled over Donald Trump and his lies and what I believe to be his crimes, Pomerantz replied. I don’t think my book will make the slightest difference if there’s a jury trial.

Pomerantz said Trump’s defense attorneys would likely object to anything that happens under the sun” and predicted the district attorney’s office will tell the court, “There’s nothing in this book that should harm this lawsuit. So the book doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t provide any sort of defense.

The Manhattan DAs office now appears to be moving forward with a potential lawsuit from Trump over alleged silent money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Pomerantz noted that everything in his book about this case had already been in the public domain for years, via the media, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohens’ book and the federal case against Cohen for payments. .

I’m as sure as I can be that it won’t compromise the prosecution, Pomerantz said.

Pressed by Todd, Pomerantz also insisted that Vance had given the green light to prosecute Trump before leaving office at the end of 2021. Asked why no charges had been filed, Pomerantz said that the was not ready: We couldn’t do it.

Bragg, who took office in January 2022, said he and other prosecutors reviewed the case and determined she was not ready.

