New military leadership realizes regime change experiment has ‘failed’ (Imran Khan)





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said the new military leadership had realized that “the regime change experiment had failed”.

“I’m sure among new military leaders there’s a realization that this experiment in regime change has gone wrong,” he said in an interview with US broadcaster Voice of America.

The leader of the PTI, who was ousted by a vote of no confidence in April last year, stressed that elected governments must have authority as well as responsibility and that ‘a country’s system fails if it doesn’t. is not the case”.

“The guiding principle of balance [of power] is that the elected government that has the responsibility, that the people have mandated by their vote, must also have the authority,” Khan added.

Responsibility and authority, he said, cannot be separated, and therefore a system cannot function if “the two things are not entrusted to the same individual”.

“If the authority belongs to the chief of the army, [but] the responsibility lies with the Prime Minister, no management system works.”

While answering a question regarding his relationship with the army as prime minister, the PTI leader said that all the policies of the army in Pakistan depend on one individual.

“Military [in Pakistan] signifies a man, the chief of the army. Thus, the whole policy of the military vis-a-vis their relations with the civilian government depends on the personality of one man.”

The deposed Prime Minister went on to say that the positive side of his relationship with the then army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was that his government had the “organized force of the Pakistani army to help us “.

He said the effect of this relationship has been reflected in Pakistan’s successful response to COVID-19.

The “problem”, according to Imran Khan, arose when General Bajwa “favored some of the biggest crooks in this country”.

He claimed the former army chief wanted his government to turn a blind eye to the “biggest problem” and work in cooperation with corrupt leaders, “giving them immunity from their corrupt dealings”.

Khan further stated that the former COAS had close ties to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and that they “conspired”, and as a result “regime change took place”.

According to the ousted Prime Minister, the Pakistani economy has collapsed and the country is facing the worst political and economic crisis in its history.

Sharing his views on his demand for general elections, the PTI leader said that the organization of “free and fair elections is no longer possible” as the credibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as that impartial electoral body has been destroyed.

“There was a local government election in Sindh, which all political parties rejected.”

While talking about Pakistan’s bilateral relations, Imran Khan said having good relations with Afghanistan, regardless of the neighboring country’s government, “is inevitable for Pakistan”.

“Whatever the government is in Afghanistan, Pakistan must have good relations with them,” he said, adding that as Prime Minister of Pakistan, he had done his best to follow the government led by Ashraf Ghani on friendly terms in order to enlist Kabul’s help in the fight against terrorism.

It is disturbing that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari spent almost all his time outside Pakistan but did not make a single visit to Afghanistan, he said in response to a question about the failure of the current government to get help from Afghanistan against the growing terrorism in the country.

Pakistan is “not in a position to have another war on terror”, he added.

