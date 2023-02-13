PM Modi: committed to bringing water to 13 districts in Rajasthan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the central government would consider moving forward with the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) once Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are on the same page, while also searching the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, for reading excerpts from the State’s Last Years Budget Speech.

Addressing the second of his two rallies at Dausa on Sunday, the first aimed to launch the completed Delhi-Lalsot-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway, the Prime Minister said: Solving the water challenge in Rajasthan is a priority of the BJP government. You see that the work to reach Ken Betwa between MP and UP begins. Similarly, we are committed to providing clean water and irrigation facilities in 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan. Mentioning the ERCP, he said that a praroop (draft) of the big plan has been prepared. “This praroop was shared by the Center with the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. A special committee on rivers has included this proposal as a priority project. When the two states are in agreement, the Center will certainly consider taking it forward, the prime minister said. Earlier at the first PM gathering, Gehlot, joining via video conference from Jaipur, had raised the issue saying: Since you came, I hope you will keep your views on the ERCP. It has become a problem here. During the last elections, you had mentioned in Jaipur and Ajmer that you will positively try to declare it as a national project. There are 16 national projects and if you declare one, all Rajasthanians will be grateful to you. And you are in Dausa, which is part of the 13 districts (ERCP). Meanwhile, after mentioning the Centres’ position on the ERCP, Modi said: The Congress governments did not develop the border villages and districts because they were afraid. And they said this in Parliament that if we build roads on the border, what if the enemy uses the same ones, Prime Minister said. Taking a dig at Gehlot, Modi said: A few days ago, what happened in the budget session is being discussed everywhere. I agree that anyone can make a mistake. But it also indicates that Congress has no vision and there is no longer any weight in its words.

