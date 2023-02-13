Politics
Richard Sharp under new pressure to step down as BBC chairman
Richard Sharp, the chairman of the BBC, refuses to resign despite MPs’ verdict that he made major errors of judgment by failing to declare his role in an £800,000 personal loan secured by Boris Johnson shortly before the Prime Minister at the time did not recommend him for the position.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was with his former boss at Goldman Sachs over the weekend and is awaiting the outcome of an independent investigation into the matter.
The rebuke from the Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee leaves Sharp in a precarious position, with Labor saying he had damaged the reputation of the BBC and his position was increasingly untenable.
Sharp was rebuked by MPs in a report on Sunday for failing to declare his role as a go-between in talks over a loan deal for Johnson.
The committee, chaired by former cabinet minister Damian Green, said Sharp should reflect on the potential damage to trust in the BBC. But a Sharp colleague said he was not considering quitting.
The MPs’ report said his failure to discuss his role in arranging the £800,000 loan prevented the committee from properly fulfilling its review role at a pre-nomination hearing in January 2021.
The report indicates that it is very unsatisfactory that the committees later approval of Sharps appointment was cited by the government as a defense that the process was followed correctly.
Green said: The public nominations process can only work effectively if everyone is open and transparent, but Richard Sharp chose not to tell either the nominations committee or our committee about his involvement in facilitating a loan to Boris Johnson.
Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the post of president of the BBC.
Sharp denied any wrongdoing and his spokesman said the BBC chairman did not facilitate or arrange any funding for Johnson; an 800,000 loan guarantee was provided by Sam Blyth, a businessman and distant relative of Johnson.
Sharp said he put Blyth, who had approached him with a view to helping Johnson, in touch with Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and the UK’s top civil servant, but only to make sure the due process was followed.
A spokesperson for Sharp said: Mr Sharp appreciates that there was information which the committee felt he should have been made aware of during his pre-appointment hearing. He regrets it and apologizes.
The spokesperson added: Mr Sharp believed he had sorted out the matter by proactively informing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the post of BBC Chairman, and thus beyond Mr Blyth’s connection with Mr Case, he recused himself from the case… The committee says Mr Sharp facilitated an introduction between Boris Johnson and Mr Johnson’s cousin, Mr Blyth. He does not have.
Sharp has been named as the government’s choice to chair the BBC in January 2021, but despite it being a political appointment ministers are trying to wash their hands of the matter.
Development Minister Andrew Mitchell told BBC Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday that it was largely up to the BBC’s board to make a recommendation on what should happen next.
Mitchell also said people should wait for a review of Sharps’ appointment by the Office of the Public Appointments Commissioner. A government insider said there was no clear reason for Sharp to quit based on what we know so far.
Labor said Sharp was a political appointment and ministers should take responsibility for it. Lucy Powell, shadow culture secretary, said: This is a damning report which makes the position of the BBC chairmen increasingly untenable as it seriously calls into question the impartiality and integrity of independence that are so fundamental to trusting the BBC.
