China-Philippines relations are sailing on calmer seas for now

On January 4, Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands with his Filipino counterpart in very different circumstances from the last time he hosted a Filipino leader in Beijing.

During this September 2019 visit, which Xi greeted as a milestone, the predecessor of Ferdinand Marcos Jrs, Rodrigo Duterte, said a crowd in the Great Hall of the People: I have realigned myself in your ideological flow and I announce my separation from the United States.

Nearly four years later, China’s relentless intimidation and dangerous tightrope towards the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries on rival claims and privileges in the South China Sea scuttled Dutertes’ era of good feelings and lured Manila even closer in Washington. Before landing in Beijing, Marcos admitted that maritime issues do not constitute the entirety of our relationship, but underlined that slashing in the South China Sea remains a significant concern.

Practicing the art of geopolitical pivoting, Xi largely avoided the South China Sea conflict during his meeting with Marcos and doubled down on previous promises of greater economic interdependence. A slew of initiatives emerged from the summit, including joint oil and gas development projects, investments in renewable energy, increased trade and crisis direct line to settle maritime disputes.

This course correction towards calmer seas underpins Beijing’s decision to rehabilitate relations with Manila and other neighbors by returning to its former story of non-interference and inter-Asian cooperation. Recent actions and statements, such as a commitment that China would never use its military might to intimidate smaller nations, reflects China’s recognition that its tenacious decade-long campaign to dominate the South China Sea has done more harm than good. By kissing peaceful resultsBeijing seeks to redefine itself as a regional force for good, a hegemon capable of spreading economic growth and ensuring that Asian affairs are handled by Asian countries and not by aggressive foreigners like the United States.

In doing so, this kinder and gentler China pledges to embrace cooperation, not confrontation, benevolence, not belligerence, in the pursuit of win-win results. These results, according to world times, will usher in a new golden age in Sino-Philippine relations. But as the saying goes, all that glitters is not gold. While the Marcos administration is committed to defending its claims to the South China Sea against Chinese revenge, it cannot get too comfortable with Beijing’s cooperative approach.

China has asserted its broad maritime sovereignty claims in the South China Sea since the late 1940s; it was not until the early 2010s that these (often unsubstantiated) claims gained traction. In line with Xi’s goal of national rejuvenation, Xi-era Chinese military doctrine insists on control of the near seas, which these sovereignty claims support.

Control of the near seas offers many advantages. This would allow China to update its anti-access/area denial concept, solidify power projection throughout the first island chain, and increase the calculation of counter-intervention risk for Washington and its allies, while expanding a buffer zone of security to protect the continent. . Furthermore, unparalleled control of the near seas (or the South China Sea) legitimizes access to vast untapped natural resources while protecting critical maritime lines of communication, which Chinese leaders say could be threat in conflict with the West.

However, after a decade of dredging disputed reefs in military bases, force sovereignty confrontations, shipwreck fishing vessels, harassment inspection and supply ships, and touting its sovereignty over nine tenths of the South China Sea, the Chinese sea control campaign has had a high geostrategic cost.

In Manila alone, the security establishment has mounted fierce resistance to China’s maritime encroachments, even pressuring Duterte to reverse rapprochement with China and cancel plans to loosen the ties with the US military. The same is true for other Southeast Asian countries. According to the 2022 State of Southeast Asia Survey report, which gauges the temperature of Southeast Asian leaders on a range of regional policy issues, only 26.8 percent of respondents trusted China to do the right thing. Of the respondents who did not trust China, half attributed it to the fact that China used its economic and military might to threaten my country’s interests and sovereignty. At the same time, some ASEAN countries have distanced themselves from Beijing by strengthening partnerships within ASEAN and with the Quad alliance. Other states, such as Malaysia, have increased their defense budgets to protect their territory in the South China Sea.

China’s new goodwill campaign should not be taken at face value. Cooperation does not mean that China will bury its ambitious interests in the South China Sea. This means that China will try to pursue these interests peacefully to ease tensions until it can no longer achieve these interests without reverting to an aggressive posture, just like the last time it swapped win-win cooperation. against the win-win strategy.

The Philippines will then find themselves between the reef and the anvil. China will likely offer tasty cheap carrots in Manila. In return, he can seek Manila’s tacit approval to militarize Scarborough Reef, remove the marine detachment embarked on Second Thomas Shoalor allow Chinese exploration and drilling operations for hydrocarbons in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, thus making it neither exclusive nor economically advantageous.

But Chinese control of the South China Sea is not a foregone conclusion, despite what Duterte believed. Beijing has already adjusted its risk calculation when the price of international opprobrium outweighed the benefits of maritime belligerence. The Philippines, ASEAN countries and the Quad alliance may continue to impose and report this cost. It will require the usual antidote to hard power prescriptions: jets, corvettes, patrol boats, littoral craft and missiles.

Holding Chinese warships and activities in jeopardy, however, requires more than a platform and a weapon. The missile must be able to hit the target. Quad partners should begin integrating the Philippines (and other willing countries) into parts of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Partnership to provide enhanced solutions for joint outreach, information sharing and targeting. Quad leaders are also expected to come up with economic programs to counteract China’s overtures.

Already, Marcoss’ decision this month to to agree temporary and rotating United States access to four military bases and resume joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea was sensible as it will help strengthen the Philippines’ defense capabilities, interoperability with allies, and commitment to resist Beijing’s aggressive maritime behavior. Greater cooperation and coordination is needed, although Marcos made it clear that the flourishing military ties between the United States and the Philippines do not pose a direct threat to China, although they are a direct response to the militarization of China and the disruption of the South China Sea.

For now, Marcos is right to balance China and the West with economic deals for the former and military pacts for the latter. Frank and clear dialogue can ease tensions. But all parties interested in maintaining a rules-based order in the South China Sea must continue to appropriately uphold that order, no matter what win-win outcomes China may promise. Then, and only then, everyone can win.