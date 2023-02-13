Imran Khan accuses security forces of negligence





Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed the “negligence” of Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies for the increase in terrorist incidents in the country, DAWN.com reports.

In an interview with Voice of America English broadcast on February 11, Imran addressed recent criticism surrounding the PTI government’s decision to negotiate with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan before its ouster.

He was responding to a question from the host, who asked if he still “supported” the decision to greenlight the talks.

“One of the reasons why terrorism has skyrocketed in Pakistan is that according to the National Counter Terrorism Authority, the time that was taken for negotiations with the TTP was used by this group to reorganize. These talks started when you were in power. Do you stand by your decision to greenlight these talks,’ correspondent Sarah Zaman asked.

“Well, number one, what were the choices that the Pakistani government faced once the Taliban took over and they decided on the TTP, and we’re talking about 30,000 to 40,000 people, you know, families included, once they decided to send them back to Pakistan? Should we just line them up and shoot them, or should we have tried to work with them to resettle them,’ Imran replied.

He went on to say that his government had a meeting at that time and the idea behind it was resettlement with “the agreement of politicians all along the border”, the former FATA region, the security forces and the TTP.

“But that never happened because our government left and once our government was deposed, the new government looked the other way,” he said.

The former Prime Minister declared that it was possible for the TTP to regroup then wondered: “But then where were the Pakistani security forces? Where were the intelligence agencies? Couldn’t they see them regroup?

“How could we be held responsible for their negligence,” the PTI chief asked.

In recent months, the public order situation in the country has deteriorated, with terrorist groups carrying out attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since talks with the TTP broke down in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting police in the KP and border areas with Afghanistan. The Balochistan insurgents have also escalated their violent activities and formalized a link with the banned TTP.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, when 134 people lost their lives – a peak of 139% – and 254 have been injured in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

More recently, more than 80 people – mostly cops – lost their lives in a suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar police lines.

The attack sparked a conversation about the causes of the rise of terrorism in the country. The incumbent government blamed the PTI, describing as “flawed” the decision of the previous configuration to start a dialogue with the militants, which was “never approved” by the parliament.

