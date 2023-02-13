Haley makes a risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump





Nikki Haley is set to take a leap into the unknown next week when she becomes the first Republican to challenge former President Trump for the GOP nod in 2024.

It’s a role few other Republicans are eager to fill, given Trump’s penchant for trying to humiliate any of his political opponents, real or perceived. But Haley’s allies say she has a unique path in a potentially crowded GOP primary field that could help her cut through the noise, especially at a time when many Republicans are wavering over Trump’s candidacy.

“Nikki has had some tough races and she’s used to racing against the gold standard,” said Katon Dawson, a former Republican Party chairman from South Carolina who supports Haley.

“There is a path in there for an anti-Trump. There is a path in there to success. And I think there’s a path in there for Nikki Haley,” he added. “She’s always been able to get a message across and raise funds to get it heard.”

Of course, she is also likely to encounter difficult challenges. Trump still maintains a strong base of support within the party. And although he hasn’t entered the race yet, early polls show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) as the best person to challenge the former president next year. Haley, meanwhile, gets only a fraction of their support.

The race could also possibly pit Haley against fellow South Carolinian Sen. Tim Scott (R), who is expected to weigh in on his own 2024 campaign.

“I think Nikki Haley and Tim Scott will be competing for the same group of voters in many ways,” said Danielle Vinson, professor of politics and international affairs at Furman University in Greenville, SC. ​​”Both are less volatile than the Trump-DeSantis kind of candidates. They are much more diplomatic and polite people – both.

“I think they would be primarily competing for people who weren’t happy with the drama of the Trump years and want to do something other than fight culture wars,” she added.

But for now, at least, many Republican voters — and especially the party’s ultra-conservative base — are still showing a willingness to adopt Trump’s pugilist style, even if they aren’t as keen as they were. once were for the former president.

DeSantis, for example, built his national reputation picking political fights with everyone from federal health officials to the media and Disney. A Republican strategist who backs Haley’s presidential bid admitted it might be tough for her to stand out in a GOP primary.

“He is someone who wants to study and understand a problem. She’s not really flashy like some others,” the strategist said. “And listen, for me, I like that about her. But I still think there’s the question of how to drill when you have people like Trump and DeSantis sucking all the oxygen into the room.

But, the strategist added, “that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a voice in this stuff.”

“I think, look, there’s at least a Republican Party contingency that wants a clear voice and wants to see a generational shift. I mean, between Trump and [President] Biden, we just had two of the oldest presidents in history. So look, she’s smart, she’s got talent. No one should write it off.

Other Republicans have touted Haley as a potential running mate for the eventual nominee, suggesting her upcoming presidential bid could be a way for her to gain exposure.

“If she’s not trying to go for a VP spot, I don’t see a way with Trump and DeSantis in the running,” Naughton said. “I just don’t feel like Haley – or anyone else for that matter – is really emerging as a real competitive force.”

Other Republicans are pushing back against the idea of ​​her running for vice president, pointing out that she has run as the underdog in previous races.

“She’s always been someone in every race she’s run, whether it’s for state house or governor or even when she was named UN ambassador, people kind of guessed and said that person didn’t stand a chance,” said Alex Stroman, former executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party. “I don’t think Nikki Haley would want to enter the race if she really wanted to sit down and become vice president.”

Haley is expected to make stops in the battleground states of Iowa and New Hampshire in the coming weeks.

“Once Nikki Haley is really out there and starts running and meeting with voters and those numbers start to change, I have no doubt the former president will try to hit her, and will hit her hard if he considers her as a threat,” Stroman said.

But it may be DeSantis who has the most to lose from a Haley candidacy. A Yahoo News-YouGov investigation published earlier this week showed that in a hypothetical three-way match between Haley, DeSantis and Trump, Haley could drive away support from the Florida governor and give Trump an advantage.

According to the poll, Haley brings 11% support from Republicans and Republican supporters, while DeSantis comes in with 35% and Trump with 38%. Conversely, in a Trump-DeSantis game, the Florida governor leads the former president 45% to 41%.

“She’s been very smart in how she navigates not to alienate herself. [Trump] or some of his supporters, many of whom are really hardcore about him,” Stroman said, noting his work to maintain relationships with Trump and those in his orbit.

The expected entries of other candidates into the race could change the dynamic yet again, and Trump has already started hitting on Haley, calling her “too ambitious” last week.

At the moment, the most attention seems to be on the brewing battle between Trump and DeSantis as the latter prepares for his own presidential bid.

“From that media perspective, I think the idea behind this Trump-DeSantis fight is much more appealing,” Stroman said.

Meanwhile, Haley will run for voters again ahead of next year’s contests after last serving as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“She effectively hasn’t held public office in some time,” Stroman said, adding that she will “remind voters of her background and success in navigating and leading a state like South Carolina and his success in leading America on the world stage.”

Haley, for her part, has signaled that she is heading into her campaign with the intention of winning the nomination. In an interview with Fox News last month, Haley noted that she has never lost an election and has no plans to do so now.

“I’ve never lost a race,” she said. “I said it then, I say it again now. I’m not going to lose now.

