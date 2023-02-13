PM Modi sounds poll bugle as he unveils first leg of Delhi-Mumbai e-way

Inaugurating the 246km Delhi-Lalsot-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway in Rajasthan Dausa on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the trumpet of the ballot in the state.

Taking a dig at the Congress led government of Rajasthan, he said the Center had made huge investments in infrastructure over the past 9 years as it laid the foundation stone for several road projects of higher value at Rs. 18,100 crores to Dausa.

The new section is expected to reduce travel time between the national capital and Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

During his speech at Dausa, Prime Minister Modi said, “In this budget, we have made a provision of 10 million rupees for infrastructure and it is 5 times more than in 2014.”

The Delhi-Mumbai highway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become two solid pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country. These projects will change the image of this entire region, including Rajasthan, in times to come, he added.

PM Modi conducts digs at Gehlot government in Rajasthan

Addressing a campaign rally in Dausa shortly after the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said the people of Rajasthan must bring the BJP back to power to be saved. He swept away CM Ashok Gehlot reading excerpts from previous years’ budget while presenting the 2023-24 state budget.

People know how they (Congress) run the state and everyone knows what happened in the recent budget, he said. Had Rajasthan got the power of dual engine government, it would have developed further. Congress is not working and not letting others work, he added.

Prime Minister Modis’ remarks came ahead of parliamentary elections in Rajasthan, due later this year. I know anyone can make mistakes, but Congress has no vision. Rajasthan needs a government that works for its development,” he added.

Notably, RajasthanCM Ashok Gehlot and his counterpart from Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the program through a video link. While Gehlot joined the scheme from the chief ministers residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the scheme at a ceremony held in Nuh district.

No development in villages and border areas”

Prime Minister Modi also alleged that the Congress-led government of Rajasthan failed to work in villages and border areas. the enemy is coming on the roads we have made, Modi told a BJP rally in Dausa district.

Congress has always underestimated the valor and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give him an appropriate response, he said.

The Prime Minister said his government had created a network of roads and railways in border areas over the past nine years.

In the 2018 parliamentary elections, most seats in eastern Rajasthan were won by Congress. The BJP seeks to strengthen its base in the region.

