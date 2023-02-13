Politics
PM Modi sounds poll bugle as he unveils first leg of Delhi-Mumbai e-way
Last update: February 12, 2023, 11:36 p.m. HST
PM Modi is congratulated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the inauguration of a section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway and various other projects, in Dausa (Photo PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246 km section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway at Dausa in Rajasthan.
Inaugurating the 246km Delhi-Lalsot-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway in Rajasthan Dausa on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the trumpet of the ballot in the state.
Taking a dig at the Congress led government of Rajasthan, he said the Center had made huge investments in infrastructure over the past 9 years as it laid the foundation stone for several road projects of higher value at Rs. 18,100 crores to Dausa.
The new section is expected to reduce travel time between the national capital and Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.
During his speech at Dausa, Prime Minister Modi said, “In this budget, we have made a provision of 10 million rupees for infrastructure and it is 5 times more than in 2014.”
The Delhi-Mumbai highway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become two solid pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country. These projects will change the image of this entire region, including Rajasthan, in times to come, he added.
PM Modi conducts digs at Gehlot government in Rajasthan
Addressing a campaign rally in Dausa shortly after the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said the people of Rajasthan must bring the BJP back to power to be saved. He swept away CM Ashok Gehlot reading excerpts from previous years’ budget while presenting the 2023-24 state budget.
People know how they (Congress) run the state and everyone knows what happened in the recent budget, he said. Had Rajasthan got the power of dual engine government, it would have developed further. Congress is not working and not letting others work, he added.
Prime Minister Modis’ remarks came ahead of parliamentary elections in Rajasthan, due later this year. I know anyone can make mistakes, but Congress has no vision. Rajasthan needs a government that works for its development,” he added.
Notably, RajasthanCM Ashok Gehlot and his counterpart from Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the program through a video link. While Gehlot joined the scheme from the chief ministers residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the scheme at a ceremony held in Nuh district.
No development in villages and border areas”
Prime Minister Modi also alleged that the Congress-led government of Rajasthan failed to work in villages and border areas. the enemy is coming on the roads we have made, Modi told a BJP rally in Dausa district.
Congress has always underestimated the valor and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give him an appropriate response, he said.
The Prime Minister said his government had created a network of roads and railways in border areas over the past nine years.
In the 2018 parliamentary elections, most seats in eastern Rajasthan were won by Congress. The BJP seeks to strengthen its base in the region.
Read all the latest political news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/elections/huge-investments-in-infrastructure-pm-modi-unveils-246-km-section-of-delhi-mumbai-expressway-7063501.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi sounds poll bugle as he unveils first leg of Delhi-Mumbai e-way
- President Joko Widodo greets residents of CFD Medan
- Who sang the national anthem?
- Doja Cat to Star in Google Pixel’s 2023 Super Bowl Commercial: Watch – Billboard
- Haley makes a risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
- US reopens Lake Michigan airspace after ‘national defense’ shutdown
- An earthquake shatters the rebuilt lives of Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Imran Khan accuses security forces of negligence
- Crash Course In Romance And Jung Kyung Ho Top List Of Dramas And Hottest Actors For Week 4
- Cricket: viral clip voted greatest catch of all time
- New Mexico state male basketball players charged with forcible confinement, harassment and sexual interference
- Sidharth-Kiara hosts a wedding reception for her Bollywood colleagues