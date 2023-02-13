Nawaz Sharif wants me to be sent to jail before accepting elections: Imran Khan





Lahore: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Sunday that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s condition for agreeing to hold elections was to first disqualify him and send him to jail, media reported .

Before the elections, Nawaz Sharif wants me to be disqualified and sent to prison, Imran Khan said in a televised speech, Samaa TV reported.

He also said that Pakistan is going through a critical moment and “if the right decisions are not taken, the country will suffer a great loss.”

Imran Khan also said that in developed countries only the rule of law prevails.

He added that the courts are supposed to treat the weak and the powerful equally. The powerful have always considered themselves above the law, and the law is not enforced to save wealth.

The corrupt want to save their money somehow, and unfortunately they got NRO (corrupt relief) from General (then army chief) (Qamar Javed) Bajwa, a-t he declared, according to Samaa TV.

Imran Khan claimed that the “corrupt lot” was afraid that if he returned to power their NRO would come to an end.

“I salute our justice system on behalf of the nation. All our hopes rest on the judiciary,” he said.

The leader of the PTI further claimed that efforts were being made to prevent him from gaining power. The entire nation looks to the judiciary to protect the Constitution.

“I want to ask the nation to prepare, these people will again put pressure on the justice system,” he said, Samaa TV reported.

The former prime minister argued that if the country was to emerge from the quagmire, elections must be held soon. If the elections are not held within 90 days, it will be a violation of the Constitution.

“If elections are not held, caretaker governments will have no value,” he said.

Imran Khan said that during the days of the PTI, these people used to shout slogans of “respect the vote”, but now they are afraid of the elections. They will only announce the elections once they know the ground has been prepared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/nawaz-sharif-wants-me-sent-to-jail-before-agreeing-for-elections-imran-khan-2525294/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos