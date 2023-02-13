Taiwan reveals that Chinese military balloons fly very frequently in its airspace

Taiwan has seen dozens of Chinese military balloon flights in its airspace in recent years, far more than previously known, adding to fears that Beijing may be preparing for an attack on the country.

They come very frequently, the last just a few weeks ago, a senior Taiwanese official said. Another person briefed on this said that such incursions occur on average once a month.

Previously, Taiwan’s defense ministry confirmed only one incident in February last year, in which several Chinese balloons in four batches hovered over the north of the country.

Other countries in the region, including Japan and the Philippines, have seen balloon incursions into their airspace, but their governments gave few details.

Revelations of frequent flights over Taiwan provide new insight into China’s extensive military balloon program, which captured global attention after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this month in off the coast of South Carolina.

The revelations also come as the People’s Liberation Army builds up the capabilities it would need to invade Taiwan. Beijing claims the island as part of its territory and has long threatened to annex it by military force if Taipei refuses to submit to its control indefinitely.

Many analysts specializing in cross-Strait relations believe that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not make the decision to go to war. But the PLA’s buildup of missiles, air and naval assets, as well as exercises focusing on larger and more complex invasion scenarios and air and naval maneuvers closer to Taiwan have convinced some US military officials that Xi aims to be ready for a fight within a few years.

Escalating tensions between China and the United States have also fueled fears that Beijing may use force.

Taiwanese government officials said Chinese balloons seen in Taiwanese airspace normally fly at around 20,000 feet, much lower than the one that flew across the United States, and are made from a different material. The United States shot down three additional objects over the weekend over North American airspace.

But Taiwanese officials said the balloons’ dimensions and payload put them outside the scope of ordinary weather balloons allowed to fly through other countries’ airspace without prior permission under international law.

According to officials who deal with military and intelligence matters in three Asian countries, the balloons seen over Taiwan were developed by the Equipment Development Department, the weapons systems division under the Commission China’s Central Military, the main military body headed by Xi.

Some of the balloons are deployed by the PLA Air Force and others by the Rocket Force, a Taiwanese official said, adding that military aircraft are regularly sent to observe the balloons. According to people briefed on the matter in Taiwan and a US ally, the balloons collected atmospheric data for use in radar and missile systems.

All sorts of atmospheric specifics such as the air pressure and density at the time can affect the accuracy of a missile after it re-enters the atmosphere, and tiny errors will be greatly magnified due to velocity, said Kitsch Liao, deputy director of the Global China Hub at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank.

He added that the same problem applied to the long-range above-the-horizon radar systems that China needs for operations in the waters and airspace east of Taiwan.

You need very large amounts of data to feed your algorithm, also because conditions change seasonally and can vary from year to year, Liao said. That’s why you have to keep coming back.