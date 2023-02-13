President Joko Widodo inaugurates the PIM NPK fertilizer plant – acehimage.com

North Aceh – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, inaugurated the NPK PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM) Fertilizer Plant in North Aceh District, Aceh Province. PT PIM’s NPK plant has a production capacity of 500,000 tons per year, so it is hoped that it can later expand the NPK fertilizer production capacity to meet the NPK fertilizer needs in the northern region of Sumatra and national NPK fertilizer needs.

The inauguration of the NPK plant was carried out by President Joko Widodo on Friday (10/2/2023) morning at the PT PIM NPK Fertilizer Plant which is also in the Arun Lhokseumawe Special Economic Zone ( KEK). President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Deputy Minister I of BUMN Pahala Nugraha Mansury, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Acting Governor of Aceh Achmad Marzuki, Senior Director of PT Pupuk Indonesia Bakir Pasaman, PT Senior Director Pupuk Iskandar Muda Budi Santoso Syarif, Forkopimda Elements and Stakeholders.

In his speech, President Joko Widodo said that PIM’s NPK plant must be able to boost domestic fertilizer production so that it can overcome the problem of fertilizer difficulties that farmers have been complaining about so far. The President also hopes that the plant can operate optimally to support an increase in the production of NPK fertilizer and urea fertilizer of 1.14 million tons, so it is hoped that it can provide a solution to the complaints felt by the farmers. so far regarding limited fertilizers.

“But what is clear is that I want the existing capacity here to be 570,000 tonnes multiplied by two, which means that 1.14 million tonnes will really be released at the maximum later, so that we can solve grievances at the farmer level,” Jokowi said.

Meanwhile, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir said in his report that the operation of PT PIM’s special NPK plant was proof of commitment as well as fulfillment of the constitutional mandate and presidential directives, in providing strategic fertilizers for food security to support the upcoming Golden Indonesia Vision 2045. .

“It is hoped that the existence of this plant will not only increase the production of NPK fertilizer nationwide and support food security, but also have a multiplier effect for the economy of the people of Aceh and should increase the GRDP of Aceh by 4.13%,” said Erick.

According to him, the total production capacity of NPK-type fertilizers of the Pupuk Indonesia Group currently reaches 3.2 million tons per year. So much so that the presence of the new PIM NPK plant can increase production capacity to around 3.5 million tonnes per year. So far, the projected domestic demand for NPK is 13.5 million tons, most of which is met by private NPK producers and imported products.

Erick Thohir enjoyed the process of building the PIM NPK plant as all the chemical processes used were the work of the nation’s children, one of which was the Gresik Petrokimia Gresik NPK plant which is also a subsidiary of Pupuk Indonesia and the construction process was also carried out by PT PP which is one of the national BUMNs. The plant, which was built with an investment value of around 1.7 trillion, absorbed a workforce of 1,189 during the construction phase and around 240 workers during the operation period.

PT Pupuk’s senior manager, Iskandar Muda Budi Santoso Syarif, said Pupuk Indonesia has appointed PT PIM to build an NPK plant with a capacity of 500,000 tons per year, or about 1,500 tons per day. The purpose of this factory is to meet the domestic demand of Aceh and North Sumatra.

“The hope that we often mention here is Petro Dollar Reborn, yes hope is like that,” Budi Santoso said.

Budi Santoso Syarif hopes the growth of new industries in Aceh will bring enthusiasm and glory to Aceh. He is grateful for the support from government, both central and regional, as well as all the agencies and stakeholders involved so far. “Hopefully the presence of the PIM NPK plant can support national food security and increase economic turnover, especially in Aceh,” he concluded.[]