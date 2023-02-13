Connect with us

PM Modi inaugurates 246km stretch of Delhi-Mumbai highway at Dausa in Rajasthan

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway at Dausa in Rajasthan. The Prime Minister pressed the button on a remote control to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section.

Prime Minister Modi said the Delhi-Mumbai highway is a magnificent picture of India’s development.

Over the past nine years, the central government has continuously made huge investments in infrastructure. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become two solid pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone and devoted himself to national road development projects of higher value 18,100 crores.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS VK Singh, Union Minister Gajendra Singh were on stage during the ceremony among other leaders.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the program through a video link.

While Gehlot joined the scheme from the chief minister’s residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the scheme at a ceremony held in Nuh district.

The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of over 12,150 crore.

This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and give a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

The Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the distance traveled between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, and travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will cross six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The highway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) as well as branch lines to new upcoming airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and the JNPT port.

The highway will have a catalytic effect on the development trajectory of all neighboring regions, thus contributing in a major way to the economic transformation of the country.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 247 kilometers of national highway projects to be developed at a cost of over 5940 crores.

This includes a 67 km four-lane secondary road from Bandikui to Jaipur which will be developed at a cost of over 2000 crore, a six-lane secondary road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about 3775 crore and a two-lane paved hard shoulder of the Lalsot – Karoli section, being developed at a cost of approx. 150 crores.

