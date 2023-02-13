



BBC chairman Richard Sharp in front of MPs (Picture: PA) BBC chairman Richard Sharp has been told his job is untenable after MPs decided he had made serious errors of judgment in secretly helping Boris Johnson got an 800,000 loan. Shadow Cabinet Minister Lisa Nandy said the cronyism was dragging the BBC down, their relationship seemed increasingly troubled and Mr Sharp should quit. The case was a bit like the banana republic, warned SNP John Nicolson, a member of the committee responsible for investigating it. He said Mr Sharp had lost the trust of BBC staff. A long-time Conservative donor, Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was surprise named BBC chairman in January 2021. In September 2020 he was approached by Sam Blyth, a wealthy friend who told him he wanted to help Mr Johnson, who was struggling financially following a divorce and renovating his No 10 flat. Mr Sharp met Mr Johnson before seeing Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to tell him about Mr Blyth’s offer in December 2020. Lisa Nandy said the BBC was driven by cronyism (Picture: Sky News) Mr Johnson endorsed his candidacy the following month, but Mr Sharp did not mention helping the Prime Minister when asked about potential conflicts of interest by the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport cross-party committee . He was brought back before the committee last week after the arrangement was announced. And yesterday he concluded that he broke the rules. Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process, the committee wrote. His decision to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not disclosing that material relationship, were significant mistakes. judgment, he added.

Lord Vaizey said the BBC chairman did not commit the offense of hanging (Picture: Shutterstock) Mr Sharp said he appreciated that there was information that the committee felt it should have been made aware of. He regrets it and apologizes. Ms Nandy said: Sharp’s position is becoming increasingly untenable. But Tory peer Lord Vaizey said he had not committed the offense of hanging. He added: I’m mildly irritated by people claiming they’ve had a vaping attack and need the smelly salts to pass. Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said it would be for the BBC’s board to decide Mr Sharp’s future after a separate inquiry by the Public Appointments Commissioner. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, see our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

