Trump’s lawyer says search for classified documents at Trump’s properties is over





(CNN) – One of Donald Trump’s attorneys said Sunday they have completed their search for classified documents at the former president’s properties and turned over what they found to the Justice Department.

Timothy Parlatore, who is representing Trump in both the special counsel’s investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents and the investigation related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, confirmed that d Other classified documents had been found during a search in December and turned over. at the Ministry of Justice.

“We tried to search all relevant places, and whenever we found something, we immediately returned it,” Parlatore told CNN in an exclusive interview, portraying his client as cooperative in the ongoing criminal investigation.

He also confirmed that Trump’s team gave the DOJ an empty manila folder marked “Classified Evening Summary” after receiving a subpoena for this article, which was found in the former president’s bedroom. .

According to Parlatore, Trump had actually used the empty folder as a lampshade to block out a light on his landline phone that kept him awake at night.

“He has one of these landline phones next to his bed, and it has a blue light on it, and it keeps him awake at night. So he took the manila folder and put it on it to keep the light off so he could sleep at night,” Parlatore said. “It’s just this file. It says “Classified Evening Summary” on it. It is not a ranking mark. It is not something that is controlled in any way. There is nothing illegal in that. »

CNN reported Friday that the dossier was among items Trump’s legal team has turned over to federal prosecutors in recent months, in addition to more documents with classified marks and a laptop belonging to an aide.

Parlatore also reiterated on Sunday that the assistant had no idea the material he scanned on the laptop was classified.

Insisting on why classified documents were still found at Trump’s properties two years after he was president, Parlatore accused White House procedure of dealing with sensitive documents when an administration leaves office – likening the situation involving his client to those of former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden.

“When the DOJ gets into these things, they automatically get into all the criminal proceedings and try to threaten people with going to jail for something that is a procedural failure and an institutional procedural failure that has nothing to do with Mike Pence, Donald Trump or, quite frankly, Joe Biden,” he said.

Parlatore said the DOJ should be “settled” on matters related to classified documents and, instead of appointing special advocates, it should be left to the office of the director of national intelligence to conduct an administrative review of the prosecution’s proceedings. White House to process these documents at the end of each presidency.

Parlatore confirmed on Sunday that Trump intended to assert executive privilege in an effort to limit testimony from Pence and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien after the two were subpoenaed. to appear in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s other investigation related to Jan. 6.

He noted that the Trump team advises every witness to protect privilege in these cases, and Pence would be no exception.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ksltv.com/523522/trump-lawyer-says-searches-for-classified-material-at-trump-properties-are-complete/

