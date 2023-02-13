Check Medan City Planning, President Jokowi: Will Create Big Changes

Furthermore, the President believes that most important in this arrangement is the integration of various interests.

Posted on Sunday, February 12, 2023 1:22 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo believes that the ongoing arrangement in a number of Medan City neighborhoods will create major changes in the next one or two years. This was conveyed by the President in his statement to the media team at the Medan Bloc Post on Sunday morning February 12, 2023.

We see that maybe in a year or two there will be big changes, he said.

According to the Head of State, the development will make it a symbol or landmark The city of Medan, among which the president mentioned Merdeka Square and Kesawan.

“Of course with the content of the activities and event-event,” He continued.

Furthermore, the President believes that most important in this arrangement is the integration of various interests. According to him, it takes courage because it has its own difficulties.

“It takes courage because there are those who want it, some who don’t, some are state-owned, some are private, some are private. I guess the hardest part is integrating it. But I see it has started, it’s going to be very good,” he said.