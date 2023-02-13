Mark Pomerantz says his book won’t make ‘the slightest bit of difference’ in case against Trump





Attorney Mark Pomerantz has defended his decision to publish a book about the investigation to prosecute former President Donald Trump for various types of business fraud.

Pomerantz served as lead prosecutor for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and had investigated whether Trump unlawfully lied about his asset valuations before resigning last year in protest, saying Bragg was too lukewarm against Trump. Bragg’s office recently warned that Pomerantz’s book could jeopardize prosecution efforts.

MANHATTAN DA WILL LIKELY “MOVE TOWARDS A CHARGE” IN TRUMP CASE, SAYS LEGAL EXPERT

“Everything that went into the book regarding the Stormy Daniels investigation, the financial statements investigation, was in the public domain,” Pomerantz told NBC’s Meet the Press. “I don’t think my book will make the slightest difference if there is a choice.”

The book People vs. Donald Trump came out last week. Bragg’s office has warned the book’s publisher that its publication could hamper the ongoing investigation against Trump. Bragg also countered Pomerantz’s criticism of him at a recent press conference.

“I bring tough cases when they are ready. Last year when I took office, I did an exhaustive review of a case that came before me and came to the same conclusion. that several senior prosecutors in my office arrived independently,” Bragg said.

Pomerantz posited that Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance, who presided at the start of the case, “would have loved to see this case indicted during his tenure,” but noted that attorneys were not ready at that time. to present a complex financial case. against Trump.

Since Pomerantz’s resignation, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has reportedly shifted its focus to alleged silent money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, which had been the focus of investigation.

In recent weeks, prosecutors have begun rolling out evidence to a grand jury. Daniels reportedly received payment in return for signing a nondisclosure agreement to remain silent about an alleged affair she allegedly had with Trump.

Investigators would look into whether it was a campaign finance violation or whether Trump’s team falsified documents. Trump criticized Bragg’s office for its investigation of him, blaming it on a politically motivated attack on him.

Last month, the Trump Organization was hit with the maximum fine for a tax evasion scheme prosecuted by Bragg’s office, although Trump himself was not directly involved.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, and former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are said to have met with investigators.

Attorney Carey Dunne also resigned last February alongside Pomerantz amid frustrations over Bragg’s handling of the Trump investigation.

