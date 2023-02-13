Erdogan faces major challenge as earthquake changes Turkey’s election scene

Nicosia [Cyprus]February 13 (ANI): The two major earthquakes, which last Monday devastated a large area in southeastern Turkey and part of Syria, killing more than 24,500 people in Turkey and 4,500 in Syria, injuring tens of thousands and leaving a huge but unknown number of people missing have upended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s election plans.

For the first time in 20 years, Erdogan’s political future really hangs in the balance. Now he must prove he is a leader who can get things done and effectively mobilize the state machine to help to those affected and help them rebuild their homes and lives.

The two major earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 caused the collapse like a house of cards of several thousand residential and public buildings as well as hotels and hospitals in 10 provinces, affecting more than 7.6 millions of people.

Martin Griffiths, the United Nations emergency relief coordinator, said he expects the death toll to at least double.

Many Turks are very angry with the government because after the devastating earthquake of 1999 (which killed an estimated 17,000 people), legislation was enacted requiring all new buildings to conform to building codes strict seismic. However, enforcement by local authorities was quite lax and many contractors used substandard materials and continued to construct unsafe buildings, ignoring the relevant specifications.

In addition, the government had imposed a special tax supposedly aimed at strengthening existing buildings against earthquakes. Although over $17 billion was collected, it is claimed that only some of this money was actually used for the stated purposes of earthquake protection, while most of the money was spent on other purposes.

The AKP also granted a controversial amnesty for illegal construction, which brought in a lot of money for the government coffers, while the construction companies that Erdogan has always favored have saved billions, but have not succeeded in protecting the inhabitants from earthquakes.

President Erdogan tried to calm the anger of the earthquake victims by saying that “Such things have always happened. It is part of the plan of fate.” He promised immediate relief of around $530 to each homeless family and promised, unrealistically, that within a year, the Ministry of Housing would build new homes for all those who became homeless as a result. of the earthquake.

Such a thing, however, would require trillions of Turkish liras and cannot be completed in such a short time.

Erdogan admitted that the response of the emergency services to the earthquake victims was far from perfect and promised that “those responsible for the failures will be held to account”.

On Saturday, President Erdogan said the government would take action against individuals who engaged in looting and other criminal activities in the quake-hit region.

Earthquake victims, who were left for days without food or shelter, booed Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag February 10 in Yenisehir district in Diyarbakir province as he visited the site of collapsed buildings.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), strongly criticized Erdogan’s AKP government for the massive destruction caused by the earthquakes last week, saying it was the result of the government corruption in the construction sector and the fact that the authorities deliberately avoided supervising contractors and enforcing construction standards.

Kilicdaroglu said that Erdogan’s government has not “prepared the country for earthquakes” despite having been in power for more than 20 years, and added: “That’s why I never think of meeting Erdogan. I never see this problem (the destruction caused by the earthquake) as something beyond politics. We have come to this point because of his politics. People have paid taxes on earthquakes. land in the state all their life, but are unable to see this state once they need it. All exist for the ( Presidential Palace. Every time he takes this country down, he makes calls from ‘Stand by me.’ I would have nothing to do with him and I never will.”

According to press reports, 113 arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the construction of collapsed buildings, including contractors and architects, and 12 people are already in detention.

Many Turks see these actions as a desperate attempt by the AKP government – which has actively encouraged the mass construction of shoddy buildings in earthquake-prone areas and turned a blind eye to violations of building codes – to divert blame it on the building contractors and architects.

The earthquakes put President Erdogan in a difficult situation. A few days ago he moved the elections from June to May, but now he will probably be forced to seek to extend the holding of the elections for a few months, hoping that in time the anger of the people will subside and he could once again present himself as the capable leader who can successfully face any difficult situation. But to achieve this, it must show tangible results and not resort to empty rhetoric.

In the meantime, he declared a state of emergency in the 10 earthquake-hit provinces, allegedly to help the state intervene against reported looting. But the real objective could be that Erdogan wants to control the distribution of aid in order to present the foreign aid sent to Turkey as aid coming from his government and to prevent adverse reports on the terrible situation in the region, where people are still deprived of food and shelter, and complain about the painfully slow response of rescue teams.

As Zvi Bar’el, Middle East affairs specialist at Haaretz, points out: “From now on, great efforts will be made not only to extricate the dead and the injured, but also to create a narrative, with a counter-narrative constructed by the opposition. The earthquake has become an unexpected political player, holding the potential to significantly alter the structure of the regime, or, alternatively, to further consolidate Erdogan’s reach and his party’s power.

