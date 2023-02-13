PM Modi lands in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India-2023 on February 13





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangalore on Sunday evening to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 on February 13. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received the Prime Minister, who landed here on a special Air Force flight, at HAL airport. Read also | Aero India show: Frustration on the ground as huge dress rehearsal turnout brings traffic to a halt “Welcome to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji in Karnataka. The PM will inaugurate Aero India-2023 in Bangalore which will mesmerize the public with outings, aerobatic performances and flight trainings. Our very own Tejas light fighter aircraft will also be the center of attraction,” Bommai tweeted. Welcome to Honble PM @Narendra Modi Ji in Karnataka. The Prime Minister will inaugurate Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru, which will mesmerize the public with outings, aerobatic performances and flight training. Our very own Tejas light fighter aircraft will also be the center of attraction. Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 12, 2023 Modi will kick off the five-day event themed “The Trail to a Billion Opportunities” at Yelahanka Air Base to showcase India’s growth in aerospace and defense capabilities. According to an official statement, Aero India-2023 will this time focus on showcasing indigenous equipment/technology and establishing partnerships with foreign companies in line with the vision of “Make in India, Make for the World”. He said the biggest event ever to date is expected to see the participation of 98 countries, defense ministers from 32 countries, air chiefs from 29 countries and 73 CEOs of equipment manufacturers. global and indian origin. No less than 809 defense companies, including medium, small and micro-enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, will showcase the advancement of niche technologies and the growth of the aerospace and defense sectors. Read also | Aero India will host the largest US delegation ever Main exhibitors are Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited, the statement said. He added that around five lakh visitors are expected to attend the event in person and millions more will tune in via TV and internet. “The event aims to promote the export of indigenous aerial platforms such as Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter ( ALH).It will integrate domestic MSMEs and startups into the global supply chain and attract foreign investment, including partnerships for co-development and co-production,” the statement added. The key feature this time of the biennial exhibition will be a separate Karnataka pavilion which will introduce attendees to the opportunities available in the state.

