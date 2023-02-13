BBC chief under pressure for loan to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson | Taiwan News

The chairman of the BBC, Britain’s main public broadcaster, faced pressure to resign on Sunday after being found guilty of breaching ethical standards in the Boris Johnson loan scandal.

A committee of UK lawmakers has found that Richard Sharp made “significant errors of judgement” by not disclosing that he acted as a go-between to help the former UK prime minister secure an £800,000 (£964,640) loan. $, €902,000).

Sharp was appointed head of the BBC shortly after the loan was concluded.

The cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said Sharp’s actions “constitute a breach of the standards expected of individuals” applying for prominent public appointments.

‘The public appointments process can only work effectively if everyone is open and transparent, but Richard Sharp has chosen not to tell the nominating committee or our committee about his involvement in facilitating a loan to Boris Johnson’ said the committee’s acting chairman, Damien Vert.

The president of the BBC is appointed on the basis of the recommendation of the government in place.

A parliamentary committee kept in the dark

Green added that the lack of transparency meant that “we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the role of chairman of the BBC”.

Without formally asking for his resignation, the committee said Sharp should “consider the impact his omissions will have” on confidence in the public broadcaster.

Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, admitted introducing Sam Blyth, an old friend who wanted to help Johnson, to a government official in late 2020. He said his involvement went no further.

Blyth, who is a distant cousin of Johnson, then extended the loan to the former prime minister, British media reported.

Sharp appeared before the committee on Tuesday and reiterated that he was not involved in making a loan or arranging a guarantee or financing.

He said that after seeking an introduction for Blyth, he agreed with a senior government official to have nothing further to do with the case to avoid any conflict of interest.

“Mr. Sharp appreciates that there was information that the committee felt he should have been made aware of during his pre-nomination hearing,” a Sharp spokesperson said. “He regrets it and apologizes.”

Sharp also again apologized to broadcaster staff for the distraction caused to the BBC.

Opposition calls Sharp’s position ‘untenable’

Lisa Nandy, a shadow minister from the opposition Labor Party, said Sharp’s position was “increasingly untenable”.

“I think it’s hard to see how Richard Sharp could stay in the position he finds himself in, given the huge reputational implications for the BBC and the implications for trust in journalism,” he said. she told Sky News.

Andrew Mitchell, a cabinet minister in the ruling Conservative government, said it was up to the broadcaster to decide Sharp’s future.

“I think Damian Green is a very experienced member of the House of Commons and what he and his committee say is important,” Mitchell told the BBC.

“But I think, as I said, it’s really something for the Commissioner of Public Appointments to look at and we have to await his judgment. And more importantly, of course, it’s a matter for the judgment of the BBC.”

Britain’s public appointments watchdog is also reviewing Sharp’s appointment.

The chairman is responsible for maintaining the independence of the BBC. It also appoints the CEO and acts as the company’s highest representative in parliament and government.

Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the job in January 2021.

With material from Reuters

Edited by: Darko Janjevic