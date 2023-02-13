Cambodia and China establish cooperative in six priority areas

Cambodia and China have jointly agreed to develop a diamond cooperation framework with six priority areas: political cooperation, production capacity and quality, agriculture, energy, security and people-to-people exchanges.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Hun Sen on Feb. 10 in Beijing during the latter’s state visit from Feb. 9-11, and announced in a joint statement. on building a Cambodia-China community with a common future in the new era.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi stressed that Hun Sen visited China three years ago amid heavy snowfall and the onslaught of the pandemic and stands firmly with the people. Chinese in its fight against Covid-19.

He expressed great pleasure in working with Hun Sen to jointly usher in a new era of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future starting this spring.

Xi stressed that China sees the Kingdom as a key part of its neighborhood diplomacy and his government plans to advance bilateral cooperation in various fields from a holistic and strategic perspective.

He said China stands ready to share opportunities, seek cooperation and promote development in Cambodia in the process of pushing forward the nation’s great rejuvenation on all fronts through the path of modernization.

Xi also hailed the establishment of a high-quality, high-level and high-level China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era to bring benefits to both peoples and contribute more positive energy. regional peace, stability and development. .

The Chinese president said that in politics, the two sides should improve strategic communications, strengthen governance experience exchange and deepen other exchanges through various channels.

For production capacity, the two nations should focus on building the industrial development corridor.

Xi said that in agriculture, the two nations should focus on building a fish and rice corridor and carry out lakeside agricultural cooperation.

In the field of energy, he said the two countries should ensure green development and China will increase investment in hydroelectric and photovoltaic power generation projects in Cambodia.

On security, the two sides should regularly carry out special operations to jointly fight cross-border crimes, and China will continue to provide Cambodia with mine clearance assistance.

In people-to-people exchanges, China will prioritize resuming and increasing direct flights with Cambodia, promote tourism cooperation, ensure the protection and restoration of cultural heritage, and support Cambodia in the development of education and health, according to the statement.

Xi said China firmly supports the Cambodian people in independently choosing a development path suited to their national conditions, upholding national sovereignty and security, consistently promoting their major domestic political agenda, and of its socio-economic development, and the fight against external interference in the internal affairs of Cambodia.

The joint statement said China will provide assistance for a project to restore the Royal Palace of Angkor and protect and restore the Temple of Preah Vihear and other cultural heritage sites.

The two governments have committed to joint action to preserve Asian cultural heritage, explore the establishment of a joint Cambodia-China working group on cultural heritage, and promote cooperation across the spectrum.

The two sides agreed to continue working on the platform of the Asian Cultural Council to strengthen cooperation to promote peace, prosperity, solidarity and friendship through understanding, respect, trust and interest. and connect the civilizations of Asia, the joint statement said.

The two also reached an agreement on scientific, technological and innovative cooperation on the basis of equality, fairness and mutual benefit, including holding the first meeting of the Cambodia-China Joint Committee on Science, technology and innovation while promoting cooperation in technology transfer and people. interpersonal exchanges in science and technology.

The two sides agreed to launch education policy dialogues, help young Cambodians to study in China and Cambodia to develop Chinese language education, promote the establishment of new Confucius Institutes in Cambodia and to intensify cooperation in vocational education and the digital transformation of education, the joint statement said.

Thong Mengdavid, a researcher at the Asian Vision Institutes Mekong Center for Strategic Studies, said the comprehensive cooperation between Cambodia and China is based on mutual respect and win-win principles and strategies.

Due to the good relations between China and Cambodia… [The] the peoples of the two countries have a society that has development, peace, stability and a good economy. China enabled Cambodia to defeat Covid-19 with vaccines provided with timely help from its Chinese friends, he told The Post on Feb. 12.

Mengdavid said China’s Belt and Road Initiative not only helps restore and further develop infrastructure in the Mekong subregion, but also helps develop other sectors in Cambodia. such as agriculture, energy, digital technology and cybersecurity while strengthening the military. infrastructure and regional security.