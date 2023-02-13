Jokowi Glad Timor Leste is in principle accepted as a member of ASEAN





JawaPos.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed his joy that Timor Leste has in principle been accepted as a member of ASEAN, quoted by BETWEEN. “I am happy that Timor Leste has been accepted in principle as a member of ASEAN,” Jokowi said in his address at a bilateral meeting while welcoming the arrival of Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak. at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Monday. (13/2). President Jokowi said at the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting last February that Timor Leste’s foreign minister also attended the meeting with the status of observer or reviewers. He welcomed Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and the entire delegation, and said that last July he also received a visit from the President of Timor Leste Ramos Horta. Jokowi hopes that the intensity of the Timor-Leste leader’s visit shows a commitment to continue to strengthen the relationship and cooperation between Indonesia and Timor-Leste. Before holding the bilateral meeting attended by the ministerial ranks of the two countries, President Joko Widodo also invited Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak to plant a sandalwood tree in the backyard of the presidential palace in Bogor, as he usually does whenever he greets the presence. leaders of friendly countries. Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste Taur Matan Ruak arrived at Bogor Palace around 09:55 WIB accompanied by cavalry. As the motorcade entered the Bogor Palace area, troops in traditional dress and a band from the Presidential Guard (Paspampres) greeted Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and the Timor Leste delegation. They were greeted on the front page of the presidential palace in Bogor by President Joko Widodo and the ranks of cabinet ministers Onward Indonesia, including Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Investissement Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim, as well as a delegation from the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste. President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Taur Matan then listened to the national anthems of the two countries. Afterwards, President Jokowi invited Prime Minister Taur Matan to fill in the guestbook and enter the veranda room.

