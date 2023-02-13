Discovery of Mike Pence documents could cause problems for Trump: Kirschner





According to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, the likelihood that Donald Trump will be indicted for his handling of classified documents has now increased after the discovery of classified documents at the homes of President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The discovery of documents with classified marks at Pence’s Indiana home last month followed the recent discovery of classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home and former office in Washington, D.C.

Last August, Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida was raided by the FBI who seized hundreds of documents marked classified, some at the top secret level. However, Trump maintains his innocence and said he declassified the documents before leaving the White House in 2021.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to lead investigations into Trump’s retention of classified documents, as well as key aspects of a separate investigation involving the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and the efforts of Trump to nullify the 2020 election. Another special counsel, Robert Hur, has been appointed to investigate the documents discovered in Biden’s possession.

However, Biden and Pence’s issues with the classified documents are “very different” from Trump’s, Kirschner wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The former federal prosecutor further explained why in a YouTube video, pointing to reports that an FBI search of Pence’s home on Friday, which led to the discovery of an additional document with classified marks, was “consensual “.

“Let’s not lose sight of the fact that no judge has ever issued a search warrant for Joe Biden’s property or for Mike Pence’s property. They were voluntary searches. They were trying to do what they had to,” Kirschner said. “But a judge found that there were not one, not two, but three crimes committed by deduction by Donald Trump, and that evidence of those crimes would be found at Mar-a-Lago and indeed, evidence of these crimes were found at Mar -a-Lago.”

In Trump’s case, Kirschner said the former president repeatedly failed to turn over the documents in his possession before the FBI’s search warrant.

He went on to say that Smith could continue his investigation “unencumbered and unaffected” by classified documents found at the properties of Pence and Biden.

“I think that’s mostly how Jack Smith is likely to go,” Kirschner said. “That’s how I did it when I was a prosecutor for three decades.”

He added that the cases of Pence and Biden contrast with those of Trump.

Pence and Biden “did what good public servants and former public servants do,” Kirschner said. “They said, we have to give them back and we invite you to watch everything just to make sure we don’t have anything else that we shouldn’t have. So I actually think we can answer the question, that was Donald Trump to do? Well, what about what Joe Biden and Mike Pence did, voluntarily surrender everything and have the Justice Department double-check to make sure everything was surrendered?

Kirschner said Pence and Biden’s willingness to do so “is a pretty strong indication” that neither had criminal intent.

“Everything Biden and Pence did suggests they had no criminal intent and that’s probably because they did not commit a criminal act,” he said. “Donald Trump committed a criminal act, and he reinforced his criminal intent with every move.”

He concluded: “What are the odds now, have they increased or decreased, that Donald Trump will be prosecuted? I think they’ve increased a bit, maybe not a lot, but I think they’ve increased a bit. .”

Newsweek has reached out to Kirschner and a Trump spokesperson for further comment.

