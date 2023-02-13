Trump Tears Over Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance: ‘Worst Ever’





Former President Donald Trump called Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance an “epic failure” in a Truth Social article on Sunday night.

Rihanna took the stage to perform a medley of some of her biggest hits, including “Umbrella” and “We Found Love,” during the highly anticipated halftime show, her first live performance in several years. His work drew backlash from many social media users, including the ex-president, who described the performance as the worst halftime show in “history”.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without a doubt, the worst halftime show in Super Bowl history – this after insulting well over half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for his “Stylist!” Trump wrote.

Rihanna performs Sunday at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in Glendale, Arizona, alongside an insert from former President Donald Trump, who ripped Rihanna’s show as the worst in history of the Super Bowl. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation; Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Former federal prosecutor Rob Filipkowski mocked Trump’s remarks, tweeting, “Mr. Sunshine and Happiness weighs in.”

Years before her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna, among the best-selling musical artists of all time, sparked outrage among conservatives for criticizing Trump.

During an interview for Vogue in 2019, Rihanna called Trump “the most mentally ill man in America.” In 2020, she posted photographs showing graffiti reading “F*** Trump” on a Cadillac.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas, referenced the social media post when he called on the NFL to replace Rihanna as the halftime performer. He accused the pop star of making “a career spewing degenerate filth while bashing America at every opportunity she gets.”

“Why is the NFL featuring this shit? Rihanna SHOULDN’T be the halftime performer!!” he wrote.

Trump shared Jackson’s post on Thursday, adding his own criticism of Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl performance.

“Without her ‘stylist’, she would be NOTHING. Everything is bad, and NO TALENT!” Trump wrote.

Conservatives continued to complain about Rihanna’s performance before the big game, with some saying the NFL should have replaced her with Chris Stapleton, the country singer who performed the national anthem before kickoff.

Beyond Trump, Rihanna’s performance drew a wide range of reactions on social media. Her fans rejoiced at the comeback show of the star, who has kept a lower profile in recent years. She has only released a handful of songs since her 2016 album Anti, instead focusing on other business ventures.

Rihanna was previously invited to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl but refused to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback who was shunned by the league for kneeling during the national anthem before the matches to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I couldn’t dare to do this. For what? Who benefits? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things within this organization that I don’t agree with everything, and I wasn’t about to go and do them any favors in any way,” she told Vogue in 2019.

Newsweek has reached out to Rihanna’s record label, Roc Nation, for comment.

