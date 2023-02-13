Aero India 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 14th edition of Asia’s largest air show

The sky of Bengaluru becomes a witness of the capacity of New India. The sky of Bengaluru testifies that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is reaching new heights and even breaking them,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Aero India is an example of India’s expanding capabilities. The presence of about 100 nations here shows that the world’s confidence in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world participate. It has broken all the records of the past,” Prime Minister Modi added in his inaugural address.

AeroIndia reflects New India’s new approach. There was a time when it was only considered a show. In recent years, the nation has changed this perception. Today, it is not only a spectacle but also the strength of India. It focuses on Indian defense industry reach and self-confidence,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Today, India is not only a market for defense companies in the world. India is now a potential defense partner. This partnership is even with nations that are far ahead in the defense sector, nations that are looking for a reliable partner for their defense needs,” Prime Minister Modi said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme for Aero India 2023 is “The Track to a Billion Opportunities”.

“The Prime Minister’s focus on Aatmanirbharta in the Indian defense sector will also be on display as the event will showcase the country’s progress in design leadership, growth in the drone industry, space defense and futuristic technologies.In addition, the event will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter ( LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH),” the PMO said in a statement.

The event will also help integrate MSMEs and domestic start-ups into the global supply chain and attract foreign investment, including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Aero India 2023 will see the participation of more than 80 countries. Ministers from around 30 countries and 65 CEOs from global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend Aero India 2023.

The Aero India 2023 exhibition will see the participation of more than 800 defense companies, including around 100 foreign companies and 700 Indian companies.

Indian companies participating in the expo include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies and the growth of aerospace and defense capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors of Aero India 2023 are Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

Emphasis will be placed on showcasing indigenous equipment or technologies and building partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the “Make in India, Make for the World” vision for a secure and prosperous future.

Addressing the curtain raiser press conference in Bangalore on Sunday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India 2023 will showcase the country’s manufacturing prowess and progress towards achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

“This event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector,” he said.

Singh said Feb. 13-15 will be working days, while Feb. 16 and 17 have been set as public days for people to attend the show.

The event includes a Conclave of Defense Ministers; a round table of business leaders; a Manthan kick-off event; Bandhan ceremony; breathtaking air shows; a large exhibition; India pavilion and aerospace companies exhibition.

“Held at Yelahanka Air Base in a total area of ​​approximately 35,000 m², the event, the largest ever held to date, is expected to see the participation of 98 countries. Defense Ministers from 32 countries, air chiefs from 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend the event.Eight hundred and nine (809) defense companies including MSMEs and start-ups will showcase the advancement of technologies niche market and the growth of the aerospace and defense sector,” the ministry said.

