Politics
Bali’s clean water capacity nearly halves
President Joko Widodo (second from left) flanked by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono (second from right), Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Development/Head of National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto (left), Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (third from left) and Bali Governor Wayan Koster (right) inspect the Danu Kerti Dam after the inauguration in Sawan Village, Buleleng, Bali, Thursday (2/2 /2023). SETPRES
Bali’s drinking water capacity nearly halves
Danu Kerti Buleleng and Sidan Dam will add at least 45% of PDAM capacity in Bali.
Building a dam is more noble than digging a hundred wells. Governor I Wayan Koster quoted these wise words when delivering his report on the inauguration of the Danu Kerti Buleleng Dam in Bali on Thursday, February 2. The Danu Kerti Buleleng name itself was pinned, with the approval of President Joko Widodo, to replace the Tamblang name, which had been previously prepared.
Danu Kerti, according to Wayan Koster, means respect for the holy water sources of the mountainous land. The dam is meant to pay homage to the water flowing from the slopes of the hills of Kintamani, Buleleng, North Bali, so that it can provide maximum benefits for life.
The dam of a flood zone of 29.8 hectares (ha) can accommodate 5.1 million m3 of water. What is dammed is the Tukad (river) Daya, the most important river in North Bali with a length of 21 km which originates in Kintamani and empties into Denpasar, South Bali. The result is that 588 ha of rice fields will be irrigated by this dam, and raw water of 510 liters per second for the Regional Drinking Water Company (PDAM).
Some of the other water will flow through hundreds of meters of underground tunnels, to spin turbines in micro hydroelectric motors and generate 540 KW (0.54 MW) of electricity. From the tunnel, the water will be returned to the body of Tukad Daya, keeping the river flow within the normal range throughout the year.
In his remarks at the inauguration of the Danu Kerti Dam, President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of the dam. Namely, in addition to providing real economic impact, it can also be part of water conservation and management efforts, so that water resources can be used sustainably.
The construction cost of this reservoir is about IDR 820 billion from the central budget to the Ministry of PUPR and it has been realized since 2018. able to take care and care of it,” President Jokowi said. .
In terms of water supply to PDAMs, the Danu Kerti Buleleng Dam will make a significant contribution to the ever-thirsty island of Bali. With an area of 5,700 km2 inhabited by 4.3 million people, Bali is still in the shadow of a drinking water crisis.
The demand for drinking water continues to increase, both for settlements and for the tourism industry. Some of them still suck up groundwater. The Central Statistical Agency (BPS) of Bali Province noted that in 2019, all drinking water production by PDAMs in Bali reached 120 million m3 (about 4 m3 per second). The largest consumption is in Badung Regency, Denpasar City and Tabanan, which are densely populated areas and also tourist destinations.
The level of water consumption in commercial and industrial facilities (particularly tourism) reaches about 30% of the total. The bulk remains for household consumption.
The needs will continue to increase in the years to come. Before being felled by the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign tourists coming to the Island of the Gods reached 6.3 million per year and about 10.5 million domestic tourists with an upward trend.
As 2023 dawns, the flow of tourist visits has shown a recovery trend. You have to anticipate. The water resources of the island of Bali are limited. Siphoning groundwater is now almost impossible.
Desalination of sea water is possible. Although commonly practiced, desalination by reverse osmosis remains expensive, with a selling price 3 to 4 times higher than that of PDAMs. The Danu Kerti dam has the potential to increase clean water production from the PDAM by about 12%. The drinking water crisis is always possible.
Toh, Danu Kerti Buleleng is not the last dam to be completed under the administration of President Jokowi. In the hilly area of central Bali, just on the border of the regencies of Badung, Bangli and Gianyar, the construction of the Sidan Dam is currently accelerating, on a larger scale than Danu Kerti.
The Sidan dam holds back the Tukad Ayung, the longest river in Bali (68 km). The watershed area (DAS) covers 300 km2 with dozens of tributaries. Its size is slightly smaller than the Ciliwung watershed in Jakarta-Bogor which reaches 380 km2.
Although not as bad as Ciliwung, in extreme weather conditions the Ayung River can cause flooding with a flow rate of 400 m3 per second. The Sidan Dam itself was built on 82.7 hectares of land in a hilly area.
A 185-meter-long earthen wall in layers of strong and waterproof concrete was built spanning the two buttresses. The walls are several tens of meters thick at the bottom and 8.5 meters at the top. Its height is almost 60 meters.
The Sidan dam is capable of storing 3.85 million m3 of water. Through the 453 m long tunnel, part of the water from the dam will be used to turn an electric turbine and produce 0.65 MW. The water will then return to the stream to maintain a normal flow.
While part of the other water, which represents up to 1.75 m3 per second, will be conveyed by various channels to meet the new water needs. This time there is no allowance for irrigation water.
The priority is indeed to fill the clean water. What can you do, the demand for water for household (domestic) and tourism industry continues to increase. Mainly in the regions of Denpasar, Badung, Gianyar and Tabanan (Serbagita). The raw water supply of 1.75 m3 per second is equivalent to an additional 35% of the PDAM water production in all of Bali in 2019.
The Sidan dam project is being carried out by a contractor from the PT Brantas Adipraya (Persero) consortium, at a cost of IDR 809 billion. In January 2023, construction was 85% complete. The goal is for this dam to be completed and start operating before the end of 2023.
The Danu Kerti Buleleng and Sidan dams are among President Jokowi’s 65 targets during his reign. Danu Kerti himself is the 32nd dam he has inaugurated, and there are 13 other units that are still under development with a goal of completion in 2023 or 2024.
One of them is the Sidan Dam in Bali. The other 12 are Kareuton Dam in Aceh, Rukoh (Aceh), Lau Simeme (North Sumatra), Karian (Banten), Cipanas and Leuwikeris (West Java), Jelantah (Central Java), Sepaku Semoi (IKN, East Kalimantan), Pamukkulu (South Sulawesi), Ameroro (South Sulawesi), Suntuk (NTB), Temef (NTT) and Tiu (NTT). There are another 10 more, which have started but are confirmed to be completed after 2024.
Penulis: He thinks Trihusodo
Editor: Ratna Nuraini/Elvira Inda Sari
