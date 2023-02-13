Bally’s eyes NYC casino next to Trump’s golf course in the Bronx





Gaming giant Bally’s is betting on the Bronx – offering a casino next to the Trump Organization’s public golf course at Ferry Point, The Post has learned.

Sources familiar with the company’s plan said its officials have been in talks with the Trump Org about allocating 17 of the site’s 300 acres to Bally’s to operate a casino.

The property is owned by the city, and the real estate company — former President Donald Trump’s business empire now run by two of his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump — has a 20-year contract with the Parks Department to build the property. operate as a golf course. course.

Bally’s plan would only require 10 acres for his casino, with the remaining seven earmarked for green space or other uses such as worker housing, the sources say.

In the long term, Bally’s would like to take over the entire property – which was once a dump – from the Trump Org, sources close to the casino company’s thinking said.

The project could create more than 15,000 construction jobs and more than 3,500 permanent, high-paying union gigs with salaries starting at $70,000, plus benefits and retirement, sources familiar with the project said.

Officials are in talks with the Trump Org about allocating 17 of the site’s 300 acres to Bally’s to operate a casino. Corbis via Getty Images

Bally’s confirmed its successful plan for a casino next to the Trump Golf Links course at Ferry Point in a statement to The Post on Sunday.

“We are extremely excited to bring Bally’s community-centric approach to gaming and entertainment to the Bronx. At Bally’s, we believe that community leaders know what’s best for their community,” a spokesperson said.

“With this guiding principle in mind, we engaged in an ongoing series of conversations with local elected officials, community groups and key civic leaders to hear directly from them what they would like to see from a new project. potential,” the statement said. said. “Our vision, which includes transforming a former waste landfill site and premium golf course into a world-class entertainment destination, with a focus on housing the workforce and new and improved public green spaces at the center of the project.”

Bally’s promised small businesses and Bronx residents will have the opportunity to “share the economic prosperity and access to amenities” provided by the casino “for generations to come.”

“We couldn’t be more grateful to write the next chapter in Bally’s story in the Bronx,” the spokesperson said.

The Trump Org, which previously operated casinos in Atlantic City, had no immediate comment.

City Council members pressured the Adams administration to withdraw the Ferry Point golf course lease from the Trump Org.JCRice

A state settlement board will soon accept proposals to consider issuing up to three casino licenses in the lower state.

Bally’s is the only gaming company to put its chips in a Bronx casino.

Owners of existing slots at Aqueduct Racecourse at Ozone Park, Queens and Yonkers Racecourse Genting/Resorts World and MGM Empire City are expected to submit bids to expand their offering to include table games .

Meanwhile, Mets owner Steve Cohen is considering a teams casino near Citi Field in Willets Point, Queens. A 25,000-seat professional football stadium is also planned nearby.

Others planning deals to operate a casino include the Steve Ross-Related Companies/Wynn Resorts partnership for Hudson Yards, owner SL Green/Caesars Entertainment team in Times Square, and a consortium pushing for a gaming facility in Coney Island. , whose partners include Legends, which is co-owned by the Yankees organization.

Bronx Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez, whose district includes the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, said she was optimistic about having a casino there.

“It’s really great for the Bronx,” Velazquez said Sunday.

Bally’s promised small businesses and Bronx residents will have the opportunity to “share economic prosperity and access to amenities.” Christopher Sadowski

It provides for good union-paying jobs at the casino with a ripple effect to boost nearby family businesses.

Velazquez said Trump’s golf course was too expensive and most of his constituents couldn’t afford to swing clubs there.

“It’s an opportunity to reimagine what’s possible on the site. I’m very proud that the Bronx is part of the conversation.

Bally’s has New York roots. Its president, Soo Kim, grew up in Queens and the company owns one of the sports betting licenses in New York.

He uses politically connected big wigs from the Bronx to make his case. Stanley Schlein, the attorney with close ties to the Bronx Democratic Party and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), has just registered as a lobbyist for Bally’s.

Obtain Miranda’s Last Take

Sign up for Devine Online, Miranda Devine’s newsletter

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams, said: “We are not going to comment on a proposal that has not yet been submitted and in which it is not the one who makes the decision” – noting that the State will issue casino licenses.

City council members have pressured the Adams administration to withdraw the Ferry Point golf course lease from the Trump Org, which is set to expire in April 2032. The company has come under fire for agreeing to to host a Saudi-funded women’s golf tournament at Ferry Point.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in January 2021 that he was terminating the city’s contract with the Trump Org over the management of the golf course, saying he had the authority to do so because of the criminal role of Trump in the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

But a Manhattan Supreme Court judge ruled last April that the city wrongfully terminated the 20-year contract.

