Politics
China to triple nuclear warheads to 900 by 2035 amid Taiwan tensions: report
Tokyo:
China plans to triple its stockpile of nuclear warheads to 900 by 2035 amid further tensions with the United States over Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The draft, prepared by the People’s Liberation Army, was endorsed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the army chief, who is keen to bolster Beijing’s deterrence against Washington, according to the report citing Chinese sources.
As China’s Communist Party builds the country’s military capabilities, the United States said in 2022 that Beijing was set to increase its stockpile of nuclear warheads to 1,500 by 2035 when it aims to complete the modernization of its army.
Some foreign affairs experts have claimed that China may abandon its “non-first use” if it achieves the goal of modernizing its military, according to the Kyodo News report.
In November, China’s top military body spoke about the importance of lethal capabilities, analyzing that Russia’s strong nuclear deterrent ended a head-on struggle between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ( NATO) and Moscow despite its offensive against Ukraine, reported Kyodo News citing sources. .
The number of nuclear warheads held by China is expected to rise to 550 by 2027, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the country’s armed forces, and 900 by 2035, the sources said the report said.
Russia has 5,977 nuclear warheads, while the United States has 5,428 nuclear warheads, reports Kyodo News citing figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, according to the report.
Ties between China and the United States have been strained, especially after former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, according to the Kyodo News report. .
There are growing fears that Taiwan could become a military flashpoint in the Asia-Pacific region in the near future, with China considering the island part of its territory. China and Taiwan have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 due to civil war.
On February 4, US President Joe Biden said a Chinese balloon had been successfully shot down. Speaking to reporters in Maryland, he said he had ordered the Pentagon to shoot the balloon “as soon as possible.”
“Wednesday when I was briefed on the ball, I ordered the Pentagon to put it down, Wednesday, as soon as possible. They decided not to damage anyone on the ground. They decided the best time to do so was while it was passing over water, out and within the 12 mile limit.”
“They managed to shoot it down. And I want to commend our airmen who did. And we’ll have more to say a little later,” he added.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement on Saturday (local time) that US warplanes assigned to US Northern Command successfully shot down the Chinese-owned high-altitude surveillance balloon over- above the coast of South Carolina in the United States. airspace.
Lloyd Austin said the balloon used by China to try to monitor strategic sites on the American mainland was shot down over American territorial waters. A US Air Force fighter aircraft safely shot down a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.
