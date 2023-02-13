Trump attacks Rihanna at halftime on Failing Truth social site





Photo: Getty Images for Roc Nation

After hosting a Super Bowl halftime show/pregnancy announcement so big it briefly took Twitter off, Rihanna was probably feeling pretty good. But in a devastating turn of events for the singer, Donald Trump announced to the nearly 5 million people who follow him on Truth Social, his struggling social media site, that his show was an EPIC FAIL.

His performance being named the worst halftime show in Super Bowl history by the former president probably came as a shock, as most other critics described it as hovering, memorable, jaw-dropping and AWESOME. But long before she took the stage at Arizonas State Farm Stadium on Sunday night, Rihanna knew Trump would be one of her toughest critics. On Thursday, Trump said the nine-time Grammy winner and current Oscar nominee actually had NO TALENT in response to a truth like this that had to withdraw his nomination for the post of Secretary of Veterans Affairs after he been accused of being drunk at work and handing out prescription pills like candy.

It appears Ronny Jackson, the disgraced White House doctor turned congressman, objected to Rihanna being selected to perform in Super Bowl LVII for purely political reasons. He referenced a series of photos Rihanna shared on Instagram in 2020 that appeared to show her painting FUCK TRUMP on a truck.

The billionaire musician/businesswoman has been critical of Trump throughout his administration, and in 2018 her performing rights company blocked the Trump campaign from using her music at its rallies. But Trump’s remarks suggest he wasn’t just sore from Rihanna’s many burns, or jealous that she has far more Twitter followers than he does (107.9 million) and has never been banished for fomenting an insurrection. He has a long history of sharing unsolicited opinions about other artists on social media, and he seemed more focused on Rihanna’s art, or lack thereof.

Rihanna will surely be crushed knowing that the man she once called the most mentally ill human being in America didn’t like her performance. We can only hope she hasn’t heard the news yet, as it often takes a while for screenshots of Trumps Truth Social posts to reach mainstream audiences.

