Maryam attacks former generals and the judiciary





ISLAMABAD:

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday aimed her guns at former military generals and the judiciary.

In her unrestrained interactions with reporters in Islamabad, Maryam, the daughter of party leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, alleged that the Panama Papers scandal surfaced after former army chief General (retired) Raheel Sharif has been denied an extension, adding that his father paid the price for not doing so.

The PML-N leader also cautiously disclosed her father’s decision to support legislation that granted an extension to her successor, General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, admitting it was a ” fishing”.

Read more: Imran’s ‘selectors’ are gone, claims Maryam

On 8 January 2020, Parliament passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, authorizing an extension of General (Retd) Qamar’s term of office for up to three years until 29 November 2022 setting at 64 years the maximum age limit of service of the three heads of service and the chairman of the joint committee of the chiefs of staff.

Interestingly, the PML-N had supported the bill.

Without revealing who forced Nawaz to support the law for the extension of General (retired) Qamar, the leader of the PML-N maintained that she had not participated in the “sin” that her party had committed.

“I said it many times and I paid the price [maintaining] this position,” she added.

The head of the PML-N also “shed light” on how the army would have continued to play its role in politics through the former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General (Retired) Faiz Hameed, in the recent past.

Maryam has argued that the former spymaster abused his position by rigging the elections for PTI chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

She further alleged that Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz attempted to break up the PML-N, targeted its candidates and forced them to surrender party tickets.

She added that candidates who refused to accept this, the former spymaster disqualified them.

The PML-N stalwart claimed that Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz not only violated his oath by meddling in politics, but made a lot of money by committing acts of corruption and abusing of his position.

Without going into too much detail, Maryam said one can get a glimpse of what General (Retired) Faiz has been up to by just looking at his residence in his home town of Chakwal.

She added that one day the reality will surface no matter how hard we try to hide it.

Asked why all political parties built an anti-establishment narrative while in opposition but took its help to come to power, Maryam said one must appreciate the position of the military that it would remain apolitical, allow political government to function, and no longer cover up conspiracies.

“The army and the ISI are our institutions; we should own them,” Maryam said.

“If they [the army and ISI] we commit excesses somewhere, then we should control them, but fighting to fight and opposing to oppose is not a good thing,” she added.

Also read: ‘Bajwa made the decisions’: Ex-PM Imran says he was just a ‘punching bag’

She said a disagreement should be based on principle and one should not be labeled as “Mir Sadiq and Mir Jaffar” just for refusing to lend further support.

She deflected a question about whether generals could be prosecuted or court-martialled.

Lashing out at Imran, Maryam recalled that he would praise (retired) General Qamar until his last day in office, but once he was ousted, he started berating him.

However, she added, Imran continued to meet secretly with the former army chief in the presidency even after he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in April last year in the hope that he would reunite. his “crutches”.

“When Imran didn’t get that support, he started equating Gen Qamar and others with traitors, animals and so on,” she added.

Maryam regretted that her party and the government did not champion her father’s cause as they should have.

She maintained that no narrative had been constructed, nor any legislation to that end – which she described as a “weakness”.

She said that several people had spoken out in favor of her father and that soon others would too.

Maryam said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not an electoral alliance, saying the PML-N had already started its election campaign, which would soon be led by her father.

Following the resignation of PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from the party post, Maryam said she wanted to learn from his experiences and would not want him to suddenly stand behind her.

Maryam questioned the judiciary’s “discriminatory approach” and its different standards for PML-N and PTI.

She said the justice system does not deliver justice.

The PML-N leader said that the evidence-based decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the banned funding case was not deemed sufficient to prosecute the PTI chairman.

She said the judiciary was not demanding answers from Imran as it should have, saying the PML-N would be justified in addressing the issue in public after seeing how things unfolded.

Maryam said people know who is responsible for the current inflation and who is driving the country’s economy to the brink of default.

Maryam refrained from commenting on recent “controversial” statements by her husband, Captain (Retired) Safdar, saying it was his “personal opinion”.

On the economic situation, she said the ruling alliance did not like to burn its political capital, but tough decisions had to be made due to the “poor performance” of the previous government. She conceded that the party had left “a clear field” to opponents since coming to power.

During the conversation, she reiterated that the PTI government was working hand in hand with Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz as well as former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, which she did not not named but called “Baba Rehmta”.

Upon her return and her party’s reorganization, she said the public response was overwhelming and that the best candidates would be presented in the next election, however held.

