Aero India 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi launches Aero India, says ‘an example of India’s capacity expansion’
India will discuss both export opportunities and joint development of defense equipment at the conclave of defense ministers on February 14, scheduled as part of Aero India 2023, the minister of defense said on Sunday. Defense Rajnath Singh.
Singh was speaking to the media ahead of the 14th edition of Aero India which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The biennial event will be held from February 13-17 and will see the participation of 98 countries.
Defense ministers from 32 countries, air chiefs from 29 countries and 73 CEOs from global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend the event where 809 defense companies including MSMEs and start-ups will showcase niche technologies and the growth of aerospace and defence. sector.
India and the United States of America are working on a new roadmap for defense innovation as well as a new start-up relationship in the defense industrial sector, Jedidiah P Royal said on Sunday, under -Principal Deputy Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.
Responding to questions posed during a press conference by the US delegation ahead of the fourteenth edition of Aero India which will kick off in Bengaluru on Monday, Royal said the recent meeting between Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart set out a very ambitious agenda. There is a new roadmap for defense innovation with some proposals from the United States. These deal with artillery and mobility, he said. The United States is also considering a new start-up relationship in the defense industrial sector, Royal added.
On the American plane displayed at the biennial Aero India show, Rear Admiral Michael Baker, senior defense official of the United States Embassy, said he would display two F-18 hornets and two F- 16 vipers. Asked if the F-35, a stealth multi-role fighter, will participate in the show, Baker said that if it comes to the air show, it would be the most advanced aircraft (at Aero India).
As part of Aero India 2023, starting February 13 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced on Friday that it will showcase its full spectrum of training capabilities and display the model for the first time reduced from the Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer. (HLFT)-42.
HLFT-42 is a next-generation supersonic trainer that will play a vital role in training modern combat aircraft, equipped with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) with Fly by Wire (FBW) control system.
The days are not far when India can build its own aircraft in Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the days are not far off when India can manufacture its own planes, especially in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister also said he was in talks with those involved in the business across the world to make this happen.
“Bengaluru manufactures all the parts needed for an airplane. My ambitious dream is that the day is not far when we can build our own airplanes in our country also in Bengaluru,” Bommai said during the curtain raiser here for the Aero show. India. . The 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defense show, Aero India, kicks off here on Monday.
“I am trying very hard and talking to the relevant people internationally. That day is not far when India can build its own aircraft,” the chief minister said. Coming from Bengaluru, Bommai said the city is a hub and a future for the aerospace industry and hence is the best place to host the Aero India show.
“We can showcase the capabilities of our Indian aerospace technologies, manufacturing units in both commercial and defense aircraft construction in the show,” the chief minister added. Bommai paid tribute to those who had invested their intelligence in Bengaluru to build an aerospace ecosystem.
He commended the Centre, which successfully organized the Aero India show during the COVID period when the Paris Air Show was canceled due to the pandemic. “Holding Aero Show during Covid is a testament to the capabilities of our defense and aerospace industry. It has boosted our confidence,” the chief minister said.
The Aero India show has become the largest event this time in terms of exhibits, the presence of a large foreign defense industry contingent, the number of CEOs attending and a large number of exhibits that n never happened in the past, he said. According to Bommai, the curtain raiser is important and meaningful as it shows that the right things are being done in the right place for the future of the country.
