Xi Jinping ally slams Mike Pompeo for calling TikTok ‘the spy app’





Chinese President Xi Jinping’His ally on Sunday criticized the former US secretary of state for “lying” on “China-related matters”. What happened: Mike Pompeoformer director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Secretary of State under former President donald trumpdemanding a ban on “spy apps,” said the Chinese Communist Party had requested access to private data collected by TikTok. “As a former Secretary of State and Director of the CIA, I can assure you that the CCP has already demanded private data collected by TikTok and will continue to demand it,” he tweeted. See also: This viral TikTok hack can break your iPhone wallpaper every time you unlock it “It is high time to ban this spy app,” he added. In response to Pompeo’s tweet, Hu Xijina Chinese journalist and former editor and party secretary of the CCP’s mouthpiece, Global Times, said, “I can assure you that he lies as he always does on China-related topics. Pompeo’s comments came after a group of lawmakers revived legislation calling for the popular video-sharing platform to be blocked because Beijing controls it and there are fears the Chinese government could force him to share. US user data. Earlier in December, the FBI raised concerns about the China-based video-sharing app, saying it posed a national security threat. The Director of the FBI Chris Wray had expressed concerns about how TikTok works and how China polices content offerings. Check out more Benzingas Europe and Asia coverage byfollowingthis link.

