Haley faces ‘act of high tension’ in 2024 bid against Trump | Nation & World





CHARLESTON, SC (AP) Few have navigated turbulent Trump-era politics quite like Nikki Haley.

In early 2016, the then-Governor of South Carolina said she was embarrassed by candidate Donald Trump and decried his reluctance to condemn white supremacists. Nine months later, she agreed to join his cabinet, serving as a key validator as Trump sought to win over world leaders and skeptical voters at home.

And shortly after Trump left the White House, Haley, whose resume then included a job as ambassador to the United Nations, vowed not to stand in the way if he ran for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Yet on Wednesday, she is on course to become the first major Republican candidate to enter the race against him.

It’s going to be quite the high-wire act, said veteran Republican strategist Terry Sullivan. She says she has always been an outsider. She will be again.”

Haley, 51, may be the first to take on Trump, but half a dozen or more top Republicans are expected to join the 2024 GOP presidential nominating contest over the next few months. Some potential contestants may be more popular than Haley, even in South Carolina, where she lives and has established campaign headquarters.

Likely rivals include Sen. Tim Scott, a fellow South Carolina native and perhaps the most famous lawmaker from a state where Trump has already won the endorsements of the governor and his senior senator, Lindsey Graham. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could also be formidable foes if they show up, as is widely expected.

Indeed, on the eve of this week’s announcement, there is broad consensus that Haley, the only Republican woman of color expected to contest the 2024 contest, a politician who likes to remind people that she doesn’t has ever lost an election is about to be tested like never before. .

Trump has stepped up his attacks on Haley in recent weeks. But allies describe the former governor, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, as a savvy executive uniquely positioned to lead a new generation of Republicans. They understand that the upcoming fight could get ugly.

She took the bull by the horns and said, “I don’t care, I’ll run,” said longtime supporter Gavin J. Smith. runs for president.

Perhaps more than anyone in this young presidential primary season, Haley personifies the Republican Party’s shifting views on Trump. His reversal on whether to challenge the former president was based less on concerns about his divisive leadership or political disagreements than on the growing belief within the GOP that Trump is losing political muscle.

Haley, like the vast majority of her party, largely backed Trump even after he inspired a vicious attack on the US Capitol. It wasn’t until Trump-backed candidates in several key states were defeated in last fall’s midterm elections that a wave of high-profile Republicans began openly weighing the 2024 candidacies against him. .

New York-based Republican donor Eric Levine says he believes another Republican nomination from Trump would lead to the destruction of his party. Haley, he said, is among Trump’s three favorite alternatives.

I think as a woman of color and the daughter of legal immigrants from India, she would give the Democratic Party no reason to exist. All of their woke bullshit is going out the window, Levine said. I think she is a spectacular candidate.

Haley’s announcement will take place Wednesday in Charleston, the historic coastal city where her campaign will be based. Almost immediately, she will travel to meet voters in New Hampshire and Iowa.

She handed her campaign over to a set of senior executives led by longtime aides. Betsey Ankney, who leads Haley’s PAC, will manage the campaign, with PAC’s director of development Mary Kate Johnson serving as chief financial officer, Haleys’ team told The Associated Press.

Haley’s longtime adviser Chaney Denton and Nachama Soloveichik, who was a spokesperson for recently retired Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, will lead communications. Strategist Jon Lerner will serve as lead adviser and Barney Keller of Jamestown Associates will serve as Haley’s media consultant.

For Haley, this week’s launch marks a milestone on a long road that began at the Good Old Boys Club in South Carolina, she wrote in a fundraising appeal on Friday.

People thought I was too brunette, too feminine, too young, too conservative, too principled, she wrote.

Born in 1972 in rural South Carolina, Haley has long spoken of a rural Southern childhood in which she felt she didn’t fit in. She was raised in the Sikh faith with a mother who wore traditional saris and a father wearing a turban.

Nikki has been routinely underestimated, said Catherine Templeton, a Republican who served Haley in two roles, leading South Carolina’s labor and public health agencies. But it makes her work harder.

In his first campaign in 2004, Haley, a former accountant, defeated the senior member of the South Carolinas House. After six years in the Legislative Assembly, she was considered a longshot when she mounted her gubernatorial campaign in 2010.

The GOP field was filled with more experienced politicians, and at times she faced blatant racism. Then-state senator Jake Knotts appeared on a talk show and used a racial slur in reference to Haley. He apologized, saying it was a joke.

Still, Haley became South Carolina’s first woman and person of color elected governor and the nation’s youngest state leader. After being re-elected in 2014, her second term was marked by crisis.

She spent weeks attending the funerals of black parishioners shot dead by a self-proclaimed white supremacist at a Charleston church in 2015. Later that year, she lobbied and signed legislation to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds. , where it had flown for more than 50 years.

Haley’s political skills were tested in a different way in 2016, as Trump went from a late-night TV punchline to a serious Republican presidential contender.

She backed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio before South Carolina’s high-stakes Republican primary, then backed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz once Rubio was eliminated.

Then Haley described Trump as everything a governor doesn’t want in a president.” She also said she was embarrassed by his attacks on former President George W. Bush and condemned Trump’s reluctance to disavow the KKK.

But soon after Trump won the presidency, Haley agreed to serve as the new administration’s ambassador to the United Nations, a Cabinet-level position.

I serve proudly in this administration and enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking for the country,” Haley said in a 2018 op-ed.

Later that year, Haley abruptly announced her departure from the UN following an ethics investigation, fueling speculation that she could challenge Trump in 2020 or replace Pence on the ticket. Neither happened.

Instead, Haley returned to South Carolina, joined the board of directors of aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co., and embarked on the lucrative speaking circuit, hitting charges of up to $200,000. She has also written two books.

His public support for Trump continued even after the Capitol attack.

I’m really proud of the successes of the Trump administration. Whether it’s foreign policy or domestic policy, we should embrace them,” she tweeted three weeks after the uprising.

But it’s unclear whether such platitudes will give Haley much cushion in a party that, for now, remains dominated by Trump and his supporters. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the No. 3 Republican in the House, has already endorsed Trump’s 2024 candidacy. Although she declined to comment directly on Haley’s candidacy, she insisted that Trump would beat any Republican challenger “by massive margins”.

It’s time for Republicans to unite around America’s most popular Republican, she said of Trump.

