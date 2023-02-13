Aero India 2023: Aero India 2023 takes off, PM Modi addresses Tejas Made-In-India





The Indian Air Force’s C17 Globemaster flanked by the “Suryakiran” aerobatic team. Bengaluru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Asia’s largest air show, Aero India 2023, in Bangalore. The 14th edition of the event will showcase indigenous equipment and technologies to forge partnerships with foreign companies. Here are 10 facts about Aero India 2023: Opening the event, Prime Minister Modi said Aero India reflected India’s new strength and aspirations. He added that the Indian-made Tejas aircraft and the INS Vikrant were examples of India’s potential. Aero India 2023 will feature aerobatics as well as a major exhibition and trade show for aerospace and defense companies. Nearly 809 companies from 98 countries are participating in Aero India 2023. The theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Track to a Billion Opportunities”. Although the event is dominated by the military, it will also showcase India’s efforts to adapt to a boom in domestic travel and rebuild its brand abroad. The Narendra Modi government, as part of its “Make in India” policy, has insisted that manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing and Airbus share technology or manufacture more than parts in the country. 251 deals with expected investments of Rs 75,000 crore are likely to be signed between various Indian and foreign defense companies. Air India is set to announce a potentially record-breaking deal to buy nearly 500 jets from Airbus SE and Boeing Co, worth more than $100 billion at list prices. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the Mega Air Show Inaugural Ceremony. US Ambassador Charge d’Affairs to India Elizabeth Jones leads the largest US delegation ever to the biennial air show. A pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons, one of the United States Air Force’s (USAF) primary combat aircraft, will perform daily aerial demonstrations. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy’s most advanced front-line multirole combat aircraft available today, will be on static display. Post a comment

