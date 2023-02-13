Raisi’s visit to Beijing expected to deepen China-Iran ties, cement traditional friendship





China Iran photo: VCG At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a state visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Sunday. Analysts said Raisi’s first visit to China since taking office in 2021 will further implement the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran, and shows the Raisi administration’s unwavering determination to promote the policy of “Looking East”. Iran’s policy of “Looking East” meant transitioning from its policy of negative balancing and non-alignment to building alliances with non-Western world powers that have political structures similar to Iran, such as Russia and China. According to IRNA, Iran’s official news agency, delegations from both sides are to sign “cooperation documents”. Raisi will also participate in meetings with Chinese businessmen and Iranians living in China. China is Iran’s biggest trading partner, IRNA said, citing 10-month statistics from Iran’s customs authorities. Iran’s exports to Beijing amounted to $12.6 billion, while it imported $12.7 billion worth of goods from China. The top priority of Raisi’s visit this time should be to continue and develop the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, push forward the 25-year cooperation agreement and further implement it, analyst Tang Zhichao said. of the Middle East at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. the Global Times on Sunday. Iran and China have strong economic ties, especially in the areas of energy, public transport, agriculture, trade and investment. In 2021, the two countries signed a 25-year strategic cooperation pact that was supposed to include “political, strategic and economic” components. When Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua met with Raisi in Iran’s capital Tehran in December 2022, Raisi stressed that no matter how international and regional landscapes change, Iran will remain firmly committed to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership. between the two countries. The two sides set goals during several high-level exchanges, but progress in recent years has been delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the surrounding environment. The key point of Raisi’s visit is to push the process forward, as it is beneficial to people on both sides, Tang said. Experts also said that China and Iran have many international issues of common concern, including Afghanistan, regional stability and development, climate change, regional security, energy security and others. which need to be discussed. The visit can be seen as a very significant improvement in China-Iran relations, Zhu Yongbiao, executive director of the Belt and Road Research Center of Lanzhou University, told the Global Times. “Cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will give China and Iran more space for cooperation. It is foreseeable that after this meeting, China-Iran relations will enter a new higher stage,” Zhu said.

