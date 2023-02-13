BBC chairman made ‘errors of judgement’ over Boris Johnson loan deal, lawmakers say, World News





BBC London chairman Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’ by failing to declare his involvement in facilitating a loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before his appointment to the post, a committee of lawmakers said on Sunday (February 12th). Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, said he introduced Sam Blyth, an old friend who wanted to help Johnson, to a government official in late 2020, but his involvement went no further. Blyth, who is a distant cousin of Johnson, then loaned the former prime minister up to 800,000 pounds (S$1.28 million), according to a news outlet. Sharp said, and reiterated to the committee when he appeared before it on Tuesday, that he was not involved in making a loan or arranging a guarantee or financing. He said that after seeking an introduction for Blyth, he agreed with a senior government official to have nothing further to do with the case to avoid any conflict of interest. The all-party parliamentary committee said Sharp’s decision not to speak to him or the nominating committee during the nomination process violated the standards expected of people applying for such public appointments. “Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the post of BBC chairman,” said acting committee chairman Damian Green. Sharp should consider the impact his omissions would have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process, the committee’s report says. [[nid:563702]] The chairman of the broadcaster, which is funded by a license fee paid by television-watching households, is appointed on the recommendation of the government. A spokesperson for Sharp said: “Mr. Sharp appreciates that there was information which the committee felt he should have been made aware of during his pre-nomination hearing. He regrets this and will not excuse.” Sharp also again apologized to broadcaster staff for the distraction caused to the BBC. The opposition Labor Party said Sharp’s position was “increasingly untenable”. Britain’s public appointments watchdog is also reviewing Sharp’s appointment. Government Minister Andrew Mitchell told the BBC on Sunday: “We need this inquiry to take place, but I think it will largely be up to the BBC board to make a recommendation to the government. “ ALSO READ: Britain’s Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with a missile strike

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asiaone.com/world/bbc-chair-made-errors-judgement-over-boris-johnson-loan-lawmakers-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos