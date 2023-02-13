PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023 in hopes of boosting local production





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today opened the 14th edition of his flagship airshow in Bangalore, an event seen as a great business opportunity when New Delhi seeks to promote indigenous products, upgrade Soviet-era equipment and as national carriers add fleet. Aero India 2023, Asia’s largest air show, will run from Feb. 13-17 and will showcase locally produced equipment and technologies to attract partnerships with overseas companies. The event will include aerial demonstrations of airplanes and helicopters, as well as a large exhibition and trade show of aerospace and defense companies. India, which for decades was a defense importer, now exports defense equipment to 75 countries. Defense equipment exports over the past five years have increased sixfold, Modi said in his inaugural address. India surpassed $1.5 billion in defense equipment exports in 2021-22. “Our target is by 2024-2025, the amount of defense exports will reach up to $5 billion,” Modi said. India, under its “Make in India” policy, is keen for manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing and Airbus to manufacture more than parts in the country and share technology. About 809 companies from 98 countries are likely to participate in the event. The theme for Aero India 2023 is “The Track to a Billion Opportunities”. Aero India is an example of India’s expanding capabilities. The presence of about 100 nations here shows that the world’s confidence in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world participate. He broke all past records, Modi said. At the Aero India show, Air India is expected to announce a potentially record-breaking deal to buy nearly 500 jets from Airbus SE and Boeing Co, valued at more than $100 billion. Moreover, India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, could also place a blockbuster order of a similar magnitude to Air India, according to aviation consultant CAPA India. CAPA predicts that Indian carriers could purchase 1,500 to 1,700 aircraft in the coming years. While these far-reaching deals may help Air India forge ahead with global rivals such as Emirates Airline to take a bigger share of the international passenger market, the government’s efforts for high-tech transfer and l accelerating domestic manufacturing will pave the way for Modi. ambition to share the stage with superpowers like the United States, Russia and China. With nuclear-armed rivals China and Pakistan sharing borders, India must modernize its largely Soviet-era fleet, the world’s fourth-largest air force. The TAPAS-BH (Tactical Air Platform for Advanced Surveillance – Beyond the Horizon) unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization and of medium altitude and long endurance class will make its flying debut at Aero India. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will display an ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation’ flight of 15 helicopters, including all variants of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), ‘Prachand’ Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). The Defense Ministry is also hosting a “CEO Roundtable” today, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. This year’s expo is expected to be the largest air show with the highest attendance and will feature top international think tanks, major aerospace companies and world leaders, according to the Department of Defense.

