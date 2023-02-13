Jokowi calls for logistics costs of RI-Timor Leste maritime transport to be reduced





BOGOR, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo requested that the shipping logistics costs for trade activities between Indonesia and Timor read can be lowered. He made this known during a joint press statement with the Prime Minister (PM) of East Timor, Taur Matan Ruak, at the presidential palace in Bogor on Monday (13/2/2023). “In particular, I also encourage the reduction of logistics costs of maritime transport for commercial activities,” he said. Jokowi. Also read: Indonesia and East Timor agree to expedite completion of 2 land border segments The President also welcomed the increased connectivity between Indonesia and East Timor at the border. The increase in connectivity in question is one of the first launches of the Kupang-Dili line by bus. According to Jokowi, Indonesia and Timor Leste have agreed to immediately complete the two remaining segments of the land border this year. “Namely the Noel Besi, Citrana and Bijael Sunan Oben segments. The completion of these negotiations on the land borders is important in order to be able to start maritime negotiations and the construction of a state border crossing at Oepoli,” said the head of state. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak said land border talks between Timor Leste and Indonesia must be completed immediately. According to him, the two countries must strengthen their respective borders. “I would like to stress the need for a discussion regarding the land border which Mr. Jokowi has just mentioned. We will do the necessary reinforcement because it really needs to be completed in a relatively short time,” Prime Minister Taur said. Also Read: Often accept President and Prime Minister of Timor Leste Jokowi: Commitment to strengthen cooperation He also highlighted the issue of economic cooperation on the border between the two countries, which was a big step. “Your Excellency Jokowi has said that in the future, we will strengthen within the framework of strengthening and deepening our diplomatic relations, our economic relations,” he said.

Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/02/13/13331321/jokowi-minta-biaya-logistik-transportasi-laut-ri-timor-leste-diturunkan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos