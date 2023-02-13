Turkey’s tremors undermine Turkish President Erdogan’s future political plans

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political future looks bleak for the first time in 20 years as he faces major challenges following the earthquakes that shook the country last Monday. The earthquake caused massive devastation in southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria, with the current death toll at 34,000, CNN reported. The earthquake left a huge but unknown number of people missing and tens of thousands injured.

Erdogan’s attempt to fix his political future

The horrific natural disaster has become a new challenge for Turkish President Erdogan’s election plans. He must now prove he is a leader who can get things done and effectively mobilize the state to help earthquake survivors and rebuild their homes and lives.

“Such things have always happened. It is part of the plan of fate,” President Erdogan said in order to calm the victims.

He not only promised immediate financial assistance to every homeless family, but also said that within a year, the Ministry of Housing would build new houses for all those who became homeless as a result of the earthquake. earth. The Turkish president also acknowledged the delay in the response of the rescue team to the victims and announced that “those responsible for the failures will be called to account”.

However, it should be noted that many Turks were angry with the government after the destructive earthquake of 1999 (which killed around 17,000 people). Legislation has been formulated that all new buildings must comply with strict seismic building codes. However, the recent devastation situation revealed the truth that many contractors had been using substandard materials to construct unsafe buildings, ignoring the relevant specifications.

Additionally, Erdogan’s government has announced that it will take action against individuals who have engaged in looting and other criminal activities in the earthquake-affected region. Apart from that, 113 arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the construction of collapsed buildings, including contractors and architects, and 12 people are already in custody, according to local media. These actions were understood as “a desperate attempt”, several Turks argued.

(With contributions from the agency)