Trump ends up hurting Republicans, says conservative group leader





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a better chance of winning the White House than former President Donald Trump, who hurts Republicans when he’s on the ballot, according to the leader of a leading US conservative group plan.

The Club for Growth, a Republican political action super committee that has given $130 million to Republican candidates over the past two election cycles and backed Trump in the 2020 election, is one of many conservative groups that have spun his back to the former president. The donor network led by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch said last week that it opposes Trump’s re-election bid.

David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth, said DeSantis would be a very strong candidate based on his landslide re-election as governor in November, a contrast to the poor performance of most of the candidates endorsed by Trump in the election of mid-term.

Republicans saw it [DeSantis] winning decisively and felt that Trump had been a hindrance to the Republicans winning, either with bad candidates but even more, I think, the awareness than when he himself is on the ballot or a problem in the campaign, it brings out the Democratic base, and it ends up hurting you, McIntosh told the Financial Times.

Trump is so far the only Republican to announce his intention to run in the 2024 election. But his early low-key rallies and lingering legal headaches have cast doubt on the former president’s viability as a candidate.

It’s not like we’re just against Trump, McIntosh said. Sound: helps find the contestant who may have the best chance of winning.

As more GOP candidates prepare to step into the 2024 presidential field, major Republican donors and groups are toeing a cautious line, illustrating lingering hesitation among Republicans to turn their backs on the former president entirely.

A few big Republican donors, such as Stephen Schwarzman, Ken Griffin and the Koch Network, have all announced they won’t be supporting Trump in the Republican primary. But others are taking a wait-and-see approach, fearing the ex-president could still win the nomination, either because of a crowded field or the enduring support for Trump among Republican primary voters who tend to be more conservative than all Republican voters.

While Club for Growth campaigned against Trump in the 2016 race, McIntosh and Trump mended their relationship and worked together during the 2018 and 2020 midterm election campaigns. course of 2022, when Club and Trump backed rival candidates in some of the major primaries.

Trump lashed out at the Club this week after excluding him from the guest list for his annual donor retreat while inviting other Republican candidates expected in 2024.

The Club released an internal poll showing Trump trailing DeSantis in a one-on-one match. However, DeSantiss’ lead is evaporating into a multi-candidate field, according to polls, with other potential GOP candidates, such as Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, eating away at DeSantiss’ lead.

In a face-off between Trump and DeSantis, the former president has a double-digit lead over DeSantis among very conservative voters.

While the Club for Growth has traditionally been more influential in deciding primaries and races for Congress, McIntosh said the groups’ support proved influential in some early contests. His endorsement of Ted Cruz in 2016 would have helped propel the Texas senator to victory in the Iowa caucus.

The decision to drop Trump is fraught with complications for the group, given that many of its biggest donors are high-profile supporters of the former president and have yet to publicly endorse another nominee.

According to a Financial Times analysis of Federal Election Commission records, at least a quarter of Club donors backed Trump when he ran for re-election in 2020.

Midwestern shipping supplies magnate Richard Uihlein and his wife Elizabeth, the club’s biggest donors, have given more than $4 million to two Pacs supporting Trump’s 2020 presidential bid. investment John W Childs, another top five donor, donated $975,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign along with his late wife. David Frecka, who founded a packaging film company in Kentucky, wrote seven-figure checks to both Trump and the Club. None of the three have publicly said whether they would support Trump again in 2024.

Meanwhile, analysis by the FT revealed that several of the clubs’ biggest donors had given large sums to Ron DeSantis ahead of his 2022 gubernatorial run, mostly through his PACs, Ready for Ron and Friends of Ron DeSantis. Together, their contributions totaled at least $13 million.

McIntosh noted that Club for Growth faced anger from some of its members when it endorsed Ted Cruz against Trump in 2016 and was wary of that experiment as it looked to 2024.

This is one of the reasons why the board will be very careful about what we do. We built a coalition of people for the Senate and House races, he said, adding that the group did not want to alienate any of its existing donors with its final endorsement. Many of them are still deciding on 2024, he added.

I’m sure you could find some people who say I’m only for Trump or I’m already for DeSantis. But overall they are a bit on hold.

