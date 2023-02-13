Is the Communist Party of Vietnam on the verge of establishing a basic leadership position? – The Diplomat

Advertisement

On February 2, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) awarded a medal to its general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, marking the fiftieth anniversary of his joining the party. In his speech At the award ceremony, Vo Van Thuong, a member of the CPV Politburo and a permanent member of the party secretariat, praised Trong as embodying the virtue of “grassroots leadership.”

In his speech, Thuong borrowed a range of phrases used by Trong in the past, such as backrunners follow the frontrunner, one voice is picked up by others, to describe the role of “grassroots leadership”. de Trong, who he said had helped build solidarity and unity of thought within the party. He also praised Trong for leading “the whole party, the people and the armed forces to overcome difficulties and challenges to achieve paramount achievements in all fields.

flattering words applied to Trong have frequently appeared in state media since 2016, and particularly since he was elected to an unprecedented third term at the 13th Party Congress in 2021. However, this was the first time that Trong , who also led the Central Steering Committee for Combating Corruption and Negative Practices (CSCAN) for more than 10 years, was described as a leader “at heart”. Is this a sign that the CPV will follow the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in formally establishing a ‘central leadership’ role for Trong amid the current turmoil in Vietnamese politics and uncertainty over his resignation at the plenum? mid-term? this year, or remain in office until the end of the mandate in 2026? Does this have any other implications for the leadership of the CPV in general and the position of the General Secretary in particular?

The term “central leadership” has been used by the CCP since the Mao Zedong era to refer to a position as the highest authority within the collective leadership of the Central Committee and the party. Although the CCP has always sworn to uphold Marxism-Leninism and the principles of democratic centralism, Deng Xiaoping once said that “collective leadership must have a core; without a core, no leadership can be strong enough.

Mao was established as the core of the CCP’s first generation of collective leaders and was better known as “Chairman Mao” among the Chinese people. Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin were designated as the second and third generation nuclei of collective leadership, respectively. Hu Jintao succeeded Jiang as the CCP’s general secretary in 2002, but was not named as the main leader during his two terms in power.

Xi Jinping seized power from Hu in 2012 and quickly restored the senior leadership position to himself, a move that was formalized during the Sixth Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee in 2016. He then successfully rose to equal footing with Mao and Deng by having his leadership and basic thought established in key CCP documents, including THE CPC Constitution amended in 2017THE third historic resolution adopted at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee in 2021, and in the documents of the 19th and 20th CPC Congresses.

The main leader of the CCP most often holds three key positions that reflect his authority. These positions include those of CPC General Secretary, State Chairman, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. Chinese communists are encouraged to take up the thinking of their great leader Mao Zedong, which includes a famous commentary on powersuggesting that “every communist must grasp the truth, political power comes out of the barrel of a gun.

In Vietnam, the term “core leadership” is not new to PCV lexicology. However, it has basically been used to describe and emphasize the role of a party organization as a leading force in the implementation of party policies and programs. This is because the VCP has historically supported the principle of collective leadership and has rejected personality cults. However, political unrest resulting from the corruption of local officials since the launch of the do me the economic reforms of 1986 and the establishment of a system of grassroots democracy to remedy this malfeasance forced the leader of the party to present himself as a model at grassroots level. Therefore, there is more emphasis on the notion of grassroots leadership at the commune level, but the idea is rarely attached to the party secretary at the provincial level, let alone at the central level.

Since its founding in 1930, the CPV has never appointed an individual as its main leader. Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of the CPV, was revered as party chairman but, unlike Mao, he was never established as the central leader in or by any party document. No more than any other secretary general of the CPV in the years that followed.

By common understanding, the term “grassroots leadership” implies that the individual bearing the title has the highest authority to make political decisions and that these must be carried out faithfully by the other members of the central committee. However, the Vietnamese political culture under the CPV regime has never before accepted such a concentration of power in one person, for fear that this power could be abused. This culture was built by Ho Chi Minh and has been observed for decades.

Since 2003, the CPV has called its members to study and follow Ho Chi Minh thought, which rejects the cult of the individual leader and emphasizes the importance of collective leadership. Ho was the party chairman but acted as the spiritual father of those who followed him in the cause of national liberation. He never wielded absolute power the way Mao did. Similarly, none of the VPC leaders have held the three key positions held by their Chinese counterparts. The only exception is Nguyen Phu Trong, who did so between October 2018 and April 2021, following the sudden death of President Tran Dai Quang.

It is true that since being able to secure his third term in 2021, Trong has been the most powerful general secretary since the late 1980s, occupying most key leadership positions. Since being first elected General Secretary of the CPV in 2011, he has also served as Chairman of the Central Military Commission (since 2011), Chairman of CSCAN (since 2012) and Caucus Member of the Central Committee of the Party of public safety. (since 2016, being the first head of CPV to do so). Notably, Trong was the first CPV general secretary to simultaneously hold the state presidency from 2018 to 2021, an interim appointment that made him at least nominally as powerful as the Chinese Xi.

Trong’s authority has been proven by the progress of the ongoing anti-corruption campaign, in which thousands of government and party officials have been arrested and punished. This campaign culminated in the removal of the state president and two deputy prime ministers last month after they took “political responsibility” for the involvement of their underlings in major corruption cases during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Xi was established as China’s leader in 2016, he had made all the necessary arrangements, including informal messages delivered by his supporters, to pave the way for him to move forward. Trong is now in a similar position. However, it was Trong who once warned that “one must be careful when power focus belongs to one person” and that “authority without control will lead to corruption and negative practices.

The VCP under Trong’s leadership might appear to be following in the footsteps of its Chinese counterpart, but has historically tended to follow its own political path. Many political reforms carried out by the CPV during Trong’s rule, such as holding votes of confidence on elected officials and members of the Politburo, Secretariat and Central Committee, go far beyond the CCP. Change may come, but at the end of this term and in the near future, it seems unlikely that the VCP will follow the CCP in establishing a “central leadership” position for Trong or any other party leader.