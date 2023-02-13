Politics
A Boris return is starting to look inevitable
Ever since the day Boris Johnson left No 10 last July, Westminster watchers have been speculating about his return. It has almost become a ritual board game among some Conservative MPs. He nearly tried to rise like a phoenix from his own political ashes when Liz Truss fell on his sword, but eventually realized it was too soon. Three months later, the political landscape is changing. The parliamentary party or at least a part of it is stirring again.
When Rishi Sunak entered No. 10, many felt the adults were back in the room. Politics was back to normal. Drama was a word they thought was a thing of the past. At least Sunak had a plan, they thought. But now they doubt the existence of such a plan, let alone a vision. They see a Prime Minister struggling with a series of scandals and an economy that remains sluggish. Those who thought things could turn around by next fall are doubting their own confidence. They were bowled over by AstraZeneca’s decision to locate their new factory in Ireland, as a direct result of the impending corporate tax hike on this side of the Irish Sea. And they fear AstraZeneca won’t be the last.
They also see a PM with a touch of Gordon Brown about him a micro-manager who inevitably has to put off decisions. Secretaries of state are said to feel like junior ministers, unable to make a decision without first referring to No 10.
Heads were also left behind from last week’s reshuffle. What was the point? Downing Street sources are telling anyone willing to listen that they expect to have to shuffle decks again in a few weeks, given they are less than confident of the outcome of the Dominic Raab investigation. Also, there will have to be some sort of reset after the local elections. So why now?
The creation of four new departments also sows the most total confusion in the Conservative ranks, not to mention the curious appointment of Lee Anderson to the post of vice-president of the party. In this context, many Conservative MPs look to the future after a bloodbath, because that is what a bloodbath it will be. It is doubtful that any leader can save the Conservatives from this. Yes, it is undoubtedly unfair to judge a prime minister’s ability to win elections after just six months, but when has fairness ever played a role in the political calculus?
Panic will be the determining factor. And that’s what Johnson is definitely counting on. He has hardly taken a wrong foot since pulling out of the last leadership race at the last minute. He kept his public comments to a minimum and did little to openly undermine Sunak, despite whispers to anyone who will listen in private. He hopes that if all goes wrong for Sunak, he will be seen as all fired up to pick up the pieces. And who can say he is wrong? If Sunak is ousted, it is hard to see any cabinet members being able to muster the necessary support or project the electoral appeal to defeat him. Several Tory MPs in seats opposite Labor told me over the weekend that at the door there are a growing number of people who insist on only voting for Tory if Boris leads them.
Even if the living rooms in Islington and Camden do not understand Johnson’s appeal, there is no doubt in my mind that if MPs believe that mitigating the extent of the defeat in the next election is the priority, so replacing Sunak with Johnson makes sense, even if in the long run they would regret the day. Also, there’s the downside of the select committee’s investigation into the truth of Johnson (or otherwise) about what he knew about partygate and when he knew it. It could still sabotage everything.
I am not advocating the return of Boris. I do not want it. In some ways I think it would be crazy to come back and the Conservative Party would be even crazier to facilitate it, but it’s impossible to ignore the fact that there is a real pathway for this to happen.
To the glory of Poland
Ten days ago I spoke at a conference in Berlin on how to hold Russian war criminals accountable for their atrocities. It was organized by the Polish think tank, the Pilecki Institute. It made me realize that Poland’s response to the invasion was far greater and more courageous than anything we or the Americans did. We talk about France, Germany and us as if we were the only countries that matter. Were not. Poland is on the front line and has done a heroic job of providing military equipment, humanitarian aid and housing to around 1.4 million refugees and allowing another 8.2 million Ukrainians to cross the border. Polish before going elsewhere. It is truly an impressive achievement.
Shadows of the past
Visiting Berlin for the first time was quite an experience. As a city, it’s bigger than Paris, but only a third the size of London. Brandenburg Airport is tiny compared to Heathrow, although if my experience is typical, it suffers from many of the same issues. But next to Baku, it’s the cleanest city I know. And in 30 years it’s become so united that you can’t really tell if you’re in the old east or not. However, the influence of the Second World War is omnipresent. As I walked through the Topography of Terror exhibit, I was acutely aware that I was standing on the very ground that housed the dreaded Gestapo. Spooky doesn’t really cover it.
