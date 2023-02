India wants to boost defense exports to $5 billion by 2024/25, says PM Modi

Aero India: India is seeking to sign defense deals worth $9 billion at the biennial five-day event. Bengaluru: India wants to more than triple its annual defense exports to $5 billion by 2024/25 from the current $1.5 billion as it seeks to ramp up domestic manufacturing, the prime minister said on Monday Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Aero India lounge. The country is seeking to sign defense deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day event, the biggest ever, as its airlines try to finalize purchases airliners to meet civilian demand and are pushing global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, primarily through partnerships. “India today is not just a market for defense contractors, it is also a potential defense partner,” Modi said in his speech at the show. “I call on India’s private sector to increasingly invest in the country’s defense sector.” India, for decades one of the world’s largest importers of defense equipment, now exports to 75 countries, he added. Past Indian exports include Dhruv helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to the Philippines, Mauritius and Ecuador and supersonic cruise missiles from Russian-Indian firm BrahMos Aerospace to the Philippines. HAL has also offered its Tejas light combat aircraft for sale to Malaysia. At the Aero India event, held at Yelahanka Air Base near Bangalore, officials cheered on aerobatic displays from aircraft, including Soviet-made Sukhoi 30s. Sharing borders with nuclear-armed rivals China and Pakistan, the Soviet-era air force fleet is in desperate need of modernization. Suppliers from the European Union and the United States have been pushing for a bigger share of the market. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made it imperative for India to further diversify its supply base, amid fears of US sanctions, possible disruption of Russian supplies and Western pressure on New Delhi to limit ties with Moscow. Exhibitors at the show include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos, SAAB, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, HAL and Bharat Electronics Ltd. Indian airlines are also growing, with Tata Group’s Air India set to announce a potentially record-breaking deal to buy nearly 500 jets from Airbus and Boeing, worth more than $100 billion at list prices. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day RBI proposes to allow all inbound travelers to use UPI for merchant payments in India

