The hour of reckoning arrives for Erdogan







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, poses with a commander during his visit to the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep on February 9. [AP]

In addition to the essentially human dimension of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the failures of the state apparatus that the disaster has exposed make an already difficult political situation for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even more untenable. Erdogan is now forced to confront these failings and the lack of coordination of a corrupt model that has contributed to a disaster of biblical proportions. The Turkish President is indeed in deep trouble and urgently needs external financial aid, while the risk of losing control of the situation is clearly visible, despite the imposition of a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces. The image of a strong leader of a strong country is tarnished, and Erdogan is called upon to deal effectively and quickly with the explosive problems of health, housing, unemployment, the pandemic, reconstruction and, ultimately, resentment, if not anger, of his compatriots, particularly in areas favorable to the ruling party, where nearly 15% of the country’s population lives. Seeking to reverse its negative image at home, it must review, if only temporarily, the tactical and strategic aspects of its foreign policy. Polls preceding last Monday’s earthquakes showed a clear opposition lead in the legislative elections, with the sum of the six parties reaching 45-47%. The Erdogans AK party was singled out by the very low percentage (below 6%) of its nationalist government partner Devlet Bahcelis MHP and therefore not exceeding 35-37%. Presidential elections, however, are different. According to the schedule, CHP chairman and opposition favorite Kemal Kilicdaroglu was to be announced on February 13. However, it could be postponed, as the country is in mourning. The same could happen with the date of the elections, June 18 being one of the most favored, although Erdogan could try, with more difficulty, to postpone them, even by six months. The opposition, for its part, tries to win the battle for the impressions and favors of foreign powers by prefiguring structural changes in the constitution and functioning of governance away from the one-man model towards a collective model, with a powers for the Prime Minister (which Erdogan abolished) and parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1204520/time-of-reckoning-arrives-for-erdogan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos