Donald Trump tries to insult Rihanna





Disgraced former United States President Donald Trump has just slammed Rihanna (who just announced her second pregnancy) over her iconic Super Bowl halftime performance – which was the singer’s first live broadcast in five years. Trump, given his ban on mainstream social media platforms, used the lesser-known site Truth to kick off his bizarre speech, which saw him take aim at Rihanna’s “foul language” and choice of outfits.

A pretty weird flex from a guy who’s as famous for being the color of nacho cheese sauce as he is for his corrupt politics, including theft of classified documents, we’re sure you’ll agree.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without a doubt, the worst halftime show in Super Bowl history,” Trump wrote, “calling out” Rihanna. “This after insulting well over half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with his foul and insulting language.”

He then added, “Too bad for her ‘stylist!'”

During the ex-president’s tenure, Rihanna regularly made her feelings about The Orange One known, once posing in front of a car spray-painted with the words “F*ck Trump” — something that seems still be the paradise of Trump colleagues. not forgotten.

She also shared footage of Trump’s wife, Melania, refusing to hold her hand (which seems to happen many times during public outings).

Trump’s former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, also used Truth to disparage Rihanna last week (February 9), writing, “Rihanna spray painted ‘F*** Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spitting degenerate dirt while bashing America every chance she gets. Why does the NFL feature this shit? Rihanna SHOULDN’T be the interpreter of the half!!”

Tbh, given that she’s probably very busy with her baby and some exciting new pregnancy news, we doubt Rihanna is too worried about all of this… Plus, her performance has already received a ton of praise, so we’re pretty sure these two are in the minority to think this is the “worst” Super Bowl halftime show in history (LOL).

Jennifer Savin Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Savin is the editor of many articles for Cosmopolitan UK, which was crowned Digital Journalist of the Year for her work on the issues that matter most to young women.

