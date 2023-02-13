Comedian shot to fame over mass layoff video meets PM Modi





Aiyyo Shraddha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instagram influencer Shraddha Jain, who has become famous for her amusing take on tech layoffs, posted a photo of one of the proudest moments of her life – meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ms Jain, known as “Aiyyo Shraddha” on social media, said Prime Minister Modi greeted her with “Aiyyo“, taking her by surprise. According to her LinkedIn profile, she lives in Bangalore and has over 83,000 followers. She continues to post videos on issues in various industries, which are widely appreciated by social media users. “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’ I don’t blink, it’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, it’s really happening!!!!’ Take a look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!” she said in her Instagram post. In the attached photo, Ms Jain is seen standing next to PM Modi. Another photo shows his entire team with the Prime Minister. Posted an hour ago, the photo was liked by nearly 75,000 Internet users. Many of them congratulated the content creator for this achievement. “Wow heartlty AIYYO to you sharaddha,” said one Instagram user. “You are invited to meet him from Karnataka. It means you are one of the ‘personalities’ in the state. So proud of your achievement,” said another. Others asked her to make a video about the preparations at home before meeting the prime minister. Last month, she posted a hilarious video on Instagram about the recent mass layoffs, which was shared by several users, including industrialist Harsh Goenka. In the clip, Ms. Shraddha played the role of a technician fired from her job. She hilariously criticized tech companies that let go of employees despite millions in profits. In the video, Ms Sharddha said she felt bad for the HR team, which had to go from ‘diversity and inclusion’ to ‘adversity and eviction’. “From working from home to working in the office to working for someone else,” she said, adding, “And all of that after all the employee interaction activities to keep employees happy. that, you need employees. They should have focused on retaining employees.” Featured Video of the Day Only dual-powered BJP government can protect Tripura: Amit Shah

