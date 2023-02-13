Politics
‘Everything is a bit of a banana republic’ Pressure on BBC chief mounts
The SNP and Labor said his position was increasingly untenable following a damning report into his recruitment.
A cross-party committee of MPs said he should have declared his share to help the cash-strapped former Tory secure the funds when he applied for the job of BBC chairman.
They said the omission could ultimately damage trust in the broadcaster.
Although Mr Sharp did not arrange the loan, in September 2020 he introduced his friend Sam Blyth, a hugely wealthy cousin of Mr Johnson, to the Cabinet Office.
Mr Blyth then guaranteed the loan for 800,000. The identity of the actual lender is not known.
Mr Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee initially backed his nomination.
However, in a new report released on Sunday, the Committee said it did not have all the facts we needed to make an informed judgment on his suitability as a candidate.
MPs said: Richard Sharps’ decisions, first to become involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job which was in the gift of that same person, and then to not disclosing this material relationship, were significant errors of judgement, which undermine confidence in the public appointments process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions, the deputies said.
The panel concluded: Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.
SNP MP John Nicolson, who sits on the Commons committee, said Mr Sharp’s position is now extremely difficult.
It’s a bit like the banana republic
SNP MP John Nicolson said Richard Sharps’ position was extremely difficult after the publication of a report criticizing the BBC chairman’s links to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. #BBCLauraK https://t.co/vWq59MZoYZ pic.twitter.com/fuLj1tF4Em
BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 12, 2023
He told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg show: He has lost the trust of BBC staff. It’s very clear. I have been inundated with messages from BBC staff saying they no longer see how he can run the BBC.
And he broke the rules. The rules are very clear.
When you sign up for this job application, you are asked if there is anything in your relationship with anyone that could cause embarrassment.
This clearly caused embarrassment.
We knew he was a major Conservative donor who had given hundreds of thousands to the Conservative Party. But what he didn’t tell us was that he had facilitated an 800,000 loan for Boris Johnson, the prime minister who later handed him the job.
It’s a bit like the banana republic.
The SNP MP said he hoped the case would lead to a change in political culture.
I don’t think you should be able to make huge donations to a political party and then be rewarded by that political party with a plum job.
Shadow Cabinet Minister Lisa Nandy said Mr Sharp’s position was increasingly untenable.
She told Sky Newss Ridge on Sunday: “Increasingly, the circumstances surrounding the relationship between Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Richard Sharp are looking increasingly murky, and I think his position is becoming increasingly untenable as a result. .
The recruitment of Mr Sharps is reviewed by Adam Heppinstall KC on behalf of the Public Appointments Commissioner. The BBC has also launched its own study into possible conflicts of interest since Richard Sharp joined the company.
Former Tory Culture Minister Lord Vaizey defended Mr Sharp, saying: You can admit it was a mistake without saying it was an offense of hanging.
He told BBC Radio 4s Broadcasting House: The report does not say he should resign. It’s really an exaggeration to say that Richard Sharp arranged a loan for Boris Johnson.
A spokesman for Mr Sharp said the BBC chairman appreciated that there was information the committee felt he should have been made aware of during his pre-appointment hearing.
He regrets it and apologizes, the spokesperson said.
It was in seeking at the time to enforce the rules, and in believing that he was succeeding, that Mr. Sharp acted in good faith as he did.
At that meeting, and subsequently, the Cabinet Office did not suggest that the act of linking Mr Blyth to Mr Case should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the case in the future, he would be excluded from any conflict.
The spokesman said Mr Sharp would once again like to apologize to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused.
