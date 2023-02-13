Indonesia, Timor-Leste discuss several efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation





President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister (PM) of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Taur Matan Ruak, during his official visit to the Presidential Palace in Bogor, city of Bogor, West Java Province, on Monday, February 13, 2023. During the meeting, the two heads of state discussed a number of bilateral cooperation efforts mainly in the economic field. In a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting, President Jokowi supports economic cooperation between the two countries by developing economic zones in the border region of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and Oecusse. The President said that one of the efforts to develop economic zones in the region is through the establishment of a bilateral investment treaty. “We have agreed to encourage the launch of negotiations on the establishment of a bilateral investment treaty. I also welcome the increase in land connectivity, including through the inaugural launch of the Kupang-Dili road with In particular, I also encourage the reduction of the logistics costs of maritime transport for commercial activities,” the president said. Regarding the management of the border areas, President Jokowi indicated that Indonesia and Timor-Leste had agreed to finalize two land border segments in order to be able to start maritime negotiations and the construction of cross-border posts (PLBN) . “We have agreed to immediately complete the two remaining land border segments this year, namely the Noel Besi-Citrana segment and the Bijael Sunan-Oben segment. The completion of the land border negotiations is important to be able to start maritime negotiations. and encourage the construction of a PLBN in Oepoli,” the president said. In addition, President Jokowi said Indonesia is committed to continuing development cooperation, especially increasing human resource capacity with Timor-Leste. The President said that Indonesia had carried out a number of cooperative activities involving thousands of Timorese participants. “Since 2006, there have been 258 development cooperation activities between Indonesia and Timor-Leste involving thousands of Timorese participants, and in the past two years Indonesia has also provided 489 scholarships to Timorese students. “said the Head of State. Besides these bilateral issues, President Jokowi also said that based on the results of the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, in principle, Timor-Leste has been accepted as an ASEAN member. “According to the results of the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, East Timor has in principle been accepted as a member of ASEAN. Roadmap for full membership is being prepared to be led by Indonesia as the current chair of ASEAN,” the president said. On the same occasion, Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak thanked President Jokowi for accepting the principle of Timor-Leste as a member of ASEAN. “I would also like to thank the fact that Timor-Leste has become an observer member of ASEAN, and also for support and the assistance of His Excellency the President to continue to provide the necessary assistance because basically Timor-Leste completes the roadmap so that we can better prepare to enter ASEAN,” the Prime Minister said. Taur Matan Ruak.

