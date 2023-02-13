Intelbrief / IntelBrief: Politics in Syria and Turkey Complicate Earthquake Relief

Bottom line up The February 6 earthquake that killed more than 20,000 people in southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria hit a region already reeling from difficult economic conditions and displacement resulting mainly from the civil war in Syria.

The effectiveness of the relief effort could affect the re-election prospects of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces an uphill battle in May.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime is trying to use the urgent need for earthquake relief to end its regional and global isolation, but it continues to attack affected areas.

S.’s policy towards Syria, including sanctions against the government, complicates but does not technically hinder the delivery of US or US-allied aid to earthquake-affected Syrians.

The earthquake that struck large parts of southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria has affected millions already affected by more than a decade of civil war in Syria and the brutality of the Assad regime before that.According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), around 6.8 million people have fled Syria and another 6.9 million have been internally displaced. Many of these displaced people are living in tent camps and other makeshift shelters in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Syria’s opposition-held area that has also been the most affected by the earthquake. Access for relief agencies to help displaced people and other victims in Idlib has been limited by Russia’s collusion with the Assad regime to limit Turkey’s United Nations cross-border aid program north of Syria to a single crossing point, the Baba al-Hawa crossing point. The route was damaged in the earthquake, although UN vehicles were able to deliver aid to northern Syria through the crossing from February 8, although some critics have expressed concern. concern that aid is only reaching government-controlled areas.

The governments of Turkey and Syria have welcomed the large volumes of humanitarian assistance pledged by many governments inside and outside the region. Yet the earthquake has become a major factor in the political calculations of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, as well as their respective supporters. For Erdogan, facing an uphill battle for re-election in May, the earthquake poses significant risks. Many would say that only a near-flawless Turkish relief execution will add to his level of political support, while any perception of disorganization, mistakes or needless deaths are sure to hurt Erdogan’s vote tally in the May ballot. . Yet Erdogan has a big advantage over the Assad government because Erdogan is an elected and accepted leader – even if he is sometimes problematic for US officials and allies – whose relations with the United States, the European Union and the Asian powers are not hampered by political limitations or economic sanctions. . The United States and its European partners can easily access delivery routes to Turkey from Incirlik Air Base, which U.S. forces use under Turkey’s NATO membership and U.S.-Turkish bilateral agreements. for a long time. As a result, global aid agencies and teams pouring into the region have gone far more to Turkey than to Syria, although whether the relief effort in Turkey helps or hurts Erdogan politically may not be clear for several weeks.

To reduce the diplomatic and economic isolation of his regime, Assad seeks to politically take advantage of the international emergency to come to the aid of the Syrian victims of the earthquake. The earthquake appears, at least initially, to have given several Arab states that have avoided or limited contact with the Assad regime, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman and Lebanon , a relatively risk-free excuse to send delegations or make sympathetic telephone contact with Assad. These Arab states and others see value in rebuilding ties with Damascus in an attempt to weaken Iranian influence in Syria, but have been careful not to offend the United States and other major powers by normalizing relations with Syria. Over the past two years, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of Saudi Arabia, has had mixed success trying to drive broad Arab normalization with Assad, but the Syrian government expects the earthquake will give new impetus to the UAE’s effort. However, there are also accusations that Assad continued to bomb areas like the northwestern town of Marea, British MP Alicia Kearns said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Assad regime is also seeking to use the earthquake to undermine US and global sanctions and isolation of his regime – measures imposed in response to crimes against humanity and war crimes perpetrated against civilians by the regime. . Syrian officials have stunned the UN and other international aid organizations by insisting that earthquake aid continue to flow from Turkey only through the authorized Baba al-Hawa crossing and not use the others Turkey-Syria crossing points available. The insistence – apparently backed by military threats against any attempt to use other crossings – is widely seen as a ploy to force the UN Security Council to end the cross-border program entirely and route any aid to Syria via territory controlled by the regime, indirectly forced to accept the legitimacy of the regime.

Syrian officials particularly want to escape the significant restrictions and isolation imposed by US sanctions, including the Caesar Civil Protection Act, which prohibits US transactions with the Syrian government or government-controlled entities. Assad regime officials argue that all U.S. sanctions should be lifted to facilitate the delivery of U.S. aid and supplies critical to earthquake relief, such as earth-moving machinery and ambulances. One of Assad’s top aides, Bouthaina Shaaban, said on February 8: All we expect from Europe and the United States is the lifting of sanctions – if they lift the sanctions, the Syrian people can take care of his country. Yet the Syrian government’s complaints are largely dishonest: US and European sanctions are specifically structured to allow humanitarian aid, especially disaster relief – even to territories controlled by factions designated as terrorist groups or other rogue actors. This was underscored by a historic UN Security Council agreement in December 2022 to introduce a humanitarian exception in all UN sanctions regimes, including counter-terrorism sanctions, and has subsequently been repeated in relevant US regimes. .

The United States government has pledged to provide relief to earthquake victims, although most of the proceeds are likely to be used in Turkey. In addition, as is usually the case with a disaster as large as the earthquake, the US authorities issued a general license, allowing US companies for 180 days to export a wide range of products and services. necessary related to earthquake relief efforts that would otherwise be prohibited. by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations. Yet there is no indication from US officials that the earthquake will prompt a comprehensive overhaul of US policy, which remains aimed at keeping the Assad regime isolated until it cedes at least some of its his authority to his political opponents. On February 7, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is deploying approximately 900 US military personnel to Syria to fight Islamic State remnants, issued a statement that it is in close coordination with the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development and our Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF, largely Kurdish militia helping fight ISIS] partners on post-earthquake relief operations, conspicuously omitting any reference to potential cooperation with the Assad regime.

Another complication of relief work in northwest Syria is that much of Syria’s earthquake-affected areas are controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a former Al-Qaeda affiliate (formerly known as Nosra Front) which is still considered by the United States. States and other governments as a terrorist organization. Like their adversary, the Assad regime, HTS leaders will seek to take advantage of the earthquake to gain the legitimacy that comes with cooperating with international aid deliveries and rescue operations assistance. At the same time, some global humanitarian aid works may be reluctant to get involved in relief operations in Idlib due to the perceived potential for violence by radical elements within HTS or by ISIS. Such attacks are unlikely as they would harm the interests of the two Islamist organizations by providing the Assad government with an opportunity to portray its opponents as radicals the global community cannot work with.