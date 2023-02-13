Jokowi pleased Timor Leste in principle accepted as ASEAN member





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is delighted that East Timor has, in principle, been accepted as a member of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). “I am happy that Timor Leste has been accepted in principle as a member of ASEAN,” President Widodo said Monday at the presidential palace in Bogor, where he had a bilateral meeting with Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan. Ruak. Jokowi welcomed Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and his delegations, and said that last July he also received a visit from Timor Leste President Ramos Horta. Jokowi is optimistic that the visit of the leader of Timor Leste demonstrates the commitment to continue to intensify relations and cooperation between Indonesia and Timor Leste. ASEAN in November last year finally agreed in principle to admit Timor Leste as its 11th member, but full membership is still pending. Timor Leste applied to become a member of the regional organization on March 4, 2011. Timor Leste has also been granted observer status, which allows it to participate in all ASEAN meetings, including the meeting of foreign ministers it just attended in early February in Jakarta. . A roadmap to the country’s full membership is expected to be submitted at the 2023 ASEAN summit, according to the organization. ASEAN, which was established in 1967, currently has 10 full member states, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam. welcome ceremony Ahead of the bilateral meeting attended by ministers from the two countries, President Jokowi also invited Taur Matan Ruak to plant sandalwood in the backyard of the presidential palace in Bogor. This activity is always carried out by the President whenever he welcomes leaders of friendly countries. The Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste, Taur Matan Ruak, arrived at the Bogor Palace around 9:55 a.m. local time, accompanied by cavalry. As the motorcade entered the Bogor Palace area, troops in traditional dress and presidential guard bands (Paspampres) greeted the arrival of Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and the Timor Leste delegation. They were welcomed on the lawn of the presidential palace in Bogor by President Joko Widodo and ministers from the Indonesia Onward cabinet. The ministers included State Secretariat Minister Pratikno, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang. The Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim, and a delegation from the Democratic Republic of East Timor were also present. President Jokowi and Prime Minister Taur Matan then listened to the national anthems of the two countries. President Jokowi then invited the Prime Minister to fill in the guestbook and enter the veranda room. Related News: Timor Leste praises Indonesia for helping its efforts to become an ASEAN member Related News: Indonesia, Timor Leste agree to settle land border negotiations

